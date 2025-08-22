Rays vs Cardinals Prediction: Home Field Edge & Expert Picks - August 22

The Tampa Bay Rays host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field with both teams desperately fighting to stay in the playoff hunt.

With the Cardinals sitting at 63-65 and the Rays at 61-66, this late-August showdown could define each club's postseason hopes as veteran starters Miles Mikolas and Adrian Houser take the mound.

Tampa Bay enters as slight home favourites at -130 despite their struggles, while St. Louis looks to capitalise on a road opportunity that could flip their season's trajectory.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Tampa Bay Rays vs St. Louis Cardinals matchup, our predictive model gives the Rays a 65.5% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities Tampa Bay Rays -130 Moneyline Win % 65.5 % 34.5 % St. Louis Cardinals +115 Tampa Bay Rays: 65.5% win probability Superior run differential with +24 compared to Cardinals' -23 (567 runs scored vs 543 allowed)

Better divisional position sitting 4th in AL East at .477 vs Cardinals' 4th place .496 in NL Central

Home field advantage with strong recent pitching staff allowing just 543 runs in 128 games St. Louis Cardinals: 34.5% win probability Poor run differential of -23 with 588 runs allowed vs 565 scored shows defensive struggles

Inconsistent recent form going 2-3 in last 5 games (WLWWL)

Road disadvantage facing a Rays team that's been more efficient defensively this season

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Rays vs. Cardinals Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview

The Cardinals and Rays meet at George M. Steinbrenner Field with both clubs struggling through disappointing campaigns, sitting well below .500 and looking to salvage something from the final stretch.

Miles Mikolas takes the mound for St. Louis carrying a pedestrian 4.24 ERA and career 70-73 record, facing off against Tampa Bay's Adrian Houser, who brings his own mixed bag at 38-43 lifetime.

St. Louis enters this one hitting just .249 as a team while striking out nearly 1,000 times, though they've managed to keep pace offensively with Tampa Bay despite the poor contact numbers.

The Rays hold a slight edge on the mound with their 3.92 team ERA ranking 11th in baseball, compared to the Cardinals' 4.24 mark that sits near the bottom third of the league.

Tampa Bay's bullpen has been shaky in save situations, converting just 57.1% of their chances with 21 blown saves, while the Cardinals aren't much better at 63.8%.

With both teams essentially playing out the string, this matchup comes down to which starter can limit the damage against lineups that have shown flashes but lack consistency.

Key stats 1 Tampa Bay Rays sit 4th in AL East at 61-67 (.477 winning percentage), 8 games behind division-leading Toronto 2 St. Louis Cardinals are 4th in NL Central at 64-65 (.496 winning percentage), 16 games back of Milwaukee 3 The Rays have scored 567 runs while allowing 543 for a +24 run differential this season 4 St. Louis has managed 565 runs scored but given up 588 for a -23 run differential

Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals form Tampa Bay Rays Latest matches L L L L W Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 21, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 7 : 4 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 20, 2025 New York Yankees 6 : 4 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 19, 2025 New York Yankees 13 : 3 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 17, 2025 San Francisco Giants 7 : 1 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 17, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 2 Tampa Bay Rays St. Louis Cardinals Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 21, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 4 : 7 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 20, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 2 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 19, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 7 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 18, 2025 Miami Marlins 3 : 8 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 17, 2025 New York Yankees 8 : 4 St. Louis Cardinals

Betting on the MLB?