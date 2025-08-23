Braves vs Mets Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Stats For August 23

The New York Mets travel to Truist Park on Saturday as -145 favorites against an Atlanta Braves team that sits 11 games below .500 but remains dangerous at home.

Clay Holmes takes the mound for New York looking to continue the Mets' push toward October, while Erick Fedde counters for Atlanta in what could be a pivotal late-season matchup.

With both teams' seasons heading in opposite directions, the Braves will look to play spoiler against a Mets squad that can't afford many more stumbles in the playoff race.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets prediction: who will win? For tonight's Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets matchup, our predictive model gives the Braves a 60% chance of defeating the Mets. Pre-game probabilities Atlanta Braves +110 Moneyline Win % 60 % 40 % New York Mets -125 Atlanta Braves: 60% win probability Home field advantage in NL East rivalry matchup

Recent offensive surge with 564 runs scored despite early season struggles

Strong recent form momentum with LWWLW pattern showing resilience New York Mets: 40% win probability Road struggles evident in division play against quality opponents

Inconsistent recent form with WLLWW showing mixed results

Defensive concerns with 540 runs allowed despite solid pitching reputation

Braves vs. Mets Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets preview

The Mets arrive at Truist Park riding momentum from their solid 67-59 record, sitting in a crucial divisional race while the Braves (58-69) are looking to play spoiler in what's been a disappointing campaign.

New York brings a balanced attack to Atlanta, posting 4.5 runs per game behind 160 home runs and a respectable .244 team average, though their pitching staff has been the real story with a 3.78 ERA that ranks seventh in baseball.

Clay Holmes gets the ball for the Mets with his 3.69 career ERA and solid strikeout numbers, facing off against Erick Fedde, who's struggled this season and carries a concerning 4.93 ERA into this matchup.

The Braves' offense has been equally productive at 4.36 runs per contest, but their pitching woes continue to haunt them with a 4.29 team ERA that's allowed 557 runs this season.

Atlanta's bullpen presents particular concerns with just a 59% save rate compared to New York's more reliable relief corps, which could prove decisive in a tight contest.

With the betting line favoring New York at -145, this shapes up as a classic late-season divisional clash where the Mets need every win they can get while the Braves look to prove they're not ready to roll over.

Key stats 1 New York Mets sit 2nd in NL East at 68-60 (.531), 10 games behind Philadelphia 2 Atlanta Braves languishing in 4th place in NL East at 58-70 (.453), 16 games back of division-leading Phillies 3 Mets have scored 581 runs while allowing 540 this season, a +41 run differential that ranks 6th in the National League 4 Braves struggling with run prevention, allowing 579 runs against 564 scored for a -15 run differential

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets form Atlanta Braves Latest matches L W W L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 22, 2025 New York Mets 12 : 7 Atlanta Braves Aug 20, 2025 Chicago White Sox 0 : 1 Atlanta Braves Aug 19, 2025 Chicago White Sox 10 : 11 Atlanta Braves Aug 18, 2025 Chicago White Sox 13 : 9 Atlanta Braves Aug 17, 2025 Cleveland Indians 4 : 5 Atlanta Braves New York Mets Latest matches W L L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 22, 2025 Atlanta Braves 7 : 12 New York Mets Aug 21, 2025 Washington Nationals 9 : 3 New York Mets Aug 20, 2025 Washington Nationals 5 : 4 New York Mets Aug 19, 2025 Washington Nationals 1 : 8 New York Mets Aug 17, 2025 Seattle Mariners 3 : 7 New York Mets

