Orioles vs Astros Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 23

The Houston Astros visit Baltimore on Saturday night looking to shake off a concerning August slump that has seen them drop six of nine games despite holding the AL West lead.

Spencer Arrighetti takes the mound for Houston with troubling road numbers (10.95 ERA away from home), while the surging Orioles counter with Dean Kremer, who tossed seven shutout innings against these same Astros just last week.

With Baltimore riding a hot streak at Camden Yards and Houston's rotation struggles mounting, this AL clash offers plenty of value for sharp bettors willing to back recent form over division standings.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros prediction: who will win? For tonight's Baltimore Orioles vs Houston Astros matchup, our predictive model gives the Orioles a 64% chance of defeating the Astros. Pre-game probabilities Baltimore Orioles -126 Moneyline Win % 64 % 36 % Houston Astros +110 Baltimore Orioles: 64% win probability Home field advantage with superior defensive metrics (556 runs against vs 628 allowed)

Better recent offensive production despite struggles (556 runs scored in 128 games)

Improved late-season momentum after slow start (recent form shows signs of life) Houston Astros: 36% win probability Road struggles evident in division standings (71-58 record but trending down)

Recent form collapse with three straight losses (WWLLL)

Defensive concerns allowing 4.11 runs per game (530 runs in 129 games)

Orioles vs. Astros Odds

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros preview

The Astros arrive at Camden Yards clinging to their AL West lead but showing clear signs of fatigue, having dropped six of their last nine games despite Thursday's 7-2 victory over these same Orioles.

Spencer Arrighetti takes the mound for Houston carrying ugly numbers that tell the story of his struggles, particularly a brutal 10.95 ERA on the road that has the Astros winless in four straight starts with him on the hill.

Baltimore counters with Dean Kremer, who delivered seven scoreless innings against Houston just last week and has been particularly sharp at home with a 2.67 ERA in his own ballpark.

The Orioles may be out of playoff contention, but they've found their groove lately with six wins in eight games, and their .276 batting average against the Astros this season suggests they know how to handle Houston's pitching.

While the Astros boast the sixth-best team batting average in baseball at .253, they've cooled considerably in August, managing just a .231 mark this month that could spell trouble against a confident Baltimore lineup.

This matchup feels like a classic case of momentum versus desperation, with the red-hot Orioles looking to build on recent success while the Astros try to steady themselves for a playoff push.

Key stats 1 Baltimore sits 5th in AL East at 59-69 (.461), 10 games behind division-leading Toronto 2 Houston leads AL West at 71-58 (.550), holding a 3-game cushion over second-place Seattle 3 The Orioles have managed just 556 runs while allowing 628, a troubling -72 run differential 4 Houston shows better balance with 549 runs scored and 530 allowed for a positive +19 run differential

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros form Baltimore Orioles Latest matches L L W W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 22, 2025 Houston Astros 10 : 7 Baltimore Orioles Aug 21, 2025 Houston Astros 7 : 2 Baltimore Orioles Aug 19, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 4 Baltimore Orioles Aug 18, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 6 Baltimore Orioles Aug 17, 2025 Houston Astros 0 : 12 Baltimore Orioles Houston Astros Latest matches W W L L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 22, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 7 : 10 Houston Astros Aug 21, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 2 : 7 Houston Astros Aug 20, 2025 Detroit Tigers 7 : 2 Houston Astros Aug 19, 2025 Detroit Tigers 1 : 0 Houston Astros Aug 18, 2025 Detroit Tigers 10 : 0 Houston Astros

