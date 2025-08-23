White Sox vs Twins Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds Breakdown - August 23

The Chicago White Sox host the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Rate Field, with both teams looking to salvage something from disappointing seasons as Minnesota sits at 58-68 and Chicago languishes at 45-82.

The Twins enter as -145 favourites despite their struggles, backed by starting pitcher Joe Ryan who brings a solid 3.65 ERA to the mound against Chicago's Davis Martin and his 4.29 ERA.

With Minnesota's slight edge in our predictive models showing a narrow 51-49 win probability, this matchup between two underperforming AL Central rivals could provide value for sharp bettors willing to dig into the numbers.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins matchup, our predictive model gives the Twins a 63% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities Chicago White Sox -102 Moneyline Win % 37 % 63 % Minnesota Twins -110 Chicago White Sox: 37% win probability Worst record in baseball at 45-83 (.352 winning percentage), sitting dead last in AL Central Division

Terrible run production with just 497 runs scored in 128 games, ranking among the lowest in the league

Pitching struggles evident with 581 runs allowed, contributing to their league-worst -84 run differential Minnesota Twins: 63% win probability Better overall record with 59-69 compared to White Sox's dismal 45-83 (.461 vs .352 winning percentage)

Superior run differential with -45 (534 runs scored, 579 allowed) versus White Sox's brutal -84 (497 scored, 581 allowed)

Recent form shows signs of life with wins in 2 of last 5 games including latest victory, while White Sox are 1-4 in their last 5

White Sox vs. Twins Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins preview

The White Sox find themselves in familiar territory this season, sitting at 45-82 and continuing their struggles at Rate Field as they host a Twins squad that's been equally disappointing at 58-68.

Minnesota brings a slight edge in offensive production, averaging 4.2 runs per game compared to Chicago's 3.84, though neither club has set the world on fire at the plate this year.

Joe Ryan takes the mound for the Twins with a solid 3.65 career ERA and impressive strikeout numbers, facing off against Davis Martin, who's been battling consistency with a 4.29 ERA and a rough 7-20 career record.

The pitching matchup heavily favors Minnesota, as Ryan's 1.039 WHIP and 3.59 FIP suggest he's been much sharper than Martin, whose 1.322 WHIP indicates frequent baserunner trouble.

Both bullpens have been shaky this season, with Chicago's relievers posting a dismal 48.6% save rate and Minnesota's unit blowing 18 of 41 save opportunities.

With the Twins entering as road favorites at -145, this late-season matchup could come down to which team's starting pitcher can provide more innings and keep their struggling relief corps off the field.

Key stats 1 Chicago White Sox sit last in AL Central at 45-83 (.352), 32 games behind division leader Detroit Tigers 2 Minnesota Twins rank 13th overall in AL standings at 59-69 (.461), 14 games back of first place 3 White Sox have allowed 84 more runs than scored (497 for, 581 against) compared to Twins' minus-45 run differential 4 Both teams struggling lately with White Sox going 1-4 in last 5 games while Twins sit at 2-3 over same span

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins form Chicago White Sox Latest matches L L L W L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 22, 2025 Minnesota Twins 9 : 7 Chicago White Sox Aug 20, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 0 Chicago White Sox Aug 19, 2025 Atlanta Braves 11 : 10 Chicago White Sox Aug 18, 2025 Atlanta Braves 9 : 13 Chicago White Sox Aug 17, 2025 Kansas City Royals 6 : 2 Chicago White Sox Minnesota Twins Latest matches W L L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 22, 2025 Chicago White Sox 7 : 9 Minnesota Twins Aug 21, 2025 Athletics 8 : 3 Minnesota Twins Aug 20, 2025 Athletics 4 : 2 Minnesota Twins Aug 19, 2025 Athletics 6 : 3 Minnesota Twins Aug 13, 2025 New York Yankees 1 : 4 Minnesota Twins

