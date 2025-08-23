Angels vs Cubs Prediction: Best Bets & Pitching Depth Analysis - August 23

The Chicago Cubs visit Angel Stadium on Saturday night as they look to extend their lead in the National League wild card race against a Los Angeles Angels team fighting to stay relevant in the American League playoff picture.

Both clubs enter this interleague clash dealing with rotation uncertainty, as Cubs rookie Cade Horton may miss his start due to a blister while Angels starter Jose Soriano remains on paternity leave.

With Chicago's recent offensive struggles and Los Angeles' shaky bullpen creating value on both sides, this matchup could swing on which team better manages their pitching depth.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago Cubs matchup, our predictive model gives the Cubs a 75% chance of defeating the Angels. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Angels +130 Moneyline Win % 25 % 75 % Chicago Cubs -146 Los Angeles Angels: 25% win probability Poor defensive showing with 636 runs allowed, worst in AL West

Struggling recent form going 2-3 in last 5 games with inconsistent play

Below .500 record at 61-67, sitting fourth in competitive AL West division Chicago Cubs: 75% win probability Strong offensive production with 632 runs scored, ranking among NL leaders

Solid defensive metrics allowing just 518 runs against, third-best in NL Central

Recent momentum with 3-2 record in last 5 games including back-to-back wins

Angels vs. Cubs Odds

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs preview

The Cubs roll into Angel Stadium riding a solid 73-54 record that has them sitting atop the NL wild card race, but their offense has gone ice cold over the past week with a brutal .205 batting average that's left runs hard to come by.

Starting pitching remains a question mark for both clubs, with Chicago's Cade Horton nursing a blister issue after dominating his last six outings and the Angels dealing with Jose Soriano on paternity leave plus Tyler Anderson's back troubles.

Los Angeles enters this interleague clash 12 games under .500 and fading fast in the AL playoff picture, though their recent offensive surge has produced five home runs in just the last seven days compared to Chicago's meager three-homer output.

The pitching depth advantage clearly favors the Cubs, whose bullpen has posted a respectable 3.68 ERA recently while the Angels' relief corps has surrendered over five runs per nine innings and blown 28 save opportunities this season.

Angel Stadium's hitter-friendly confines could be the great equalizer here, as 11 of the Halos' last 15 home games have featured double-digit run totals despite both teams arriving with tired bullpen arms.

This shapes up as a classic late-season clash between a team still fighting for October and another playing out the string, with Chicago needing every win to hold off the charging Padres in the wild card chase.

Key stats 1 The Angels sit 11th in the American League with a 61-67 record and .477 winning percentage, while the Cubs rank 3rd in the National League at 74-55 (.574) 2 Chicago has allowed just 518 runs this season compared to the Angels' 636 runs against, a significant defensive gap of 118 runs 3 Los Angeles has scored 560 runs in 128 games while the Cubs have put up 632 runs in 129 games, giving Chicago the offensive edge 4 The Cubs enter with strong recent form at 3-2 in their last five games (WLWWW) while the Angels struggle at 2-3 (LWLLW)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs form Los Angeles Angels Latest matches L W L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 23, 2025 Chicago Cubs 3 : 2 Los Angeles Angels Aug 21, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 1 : 2 Los Angeles Angels Aug 20, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 6 : 4 Los Angeles Angels Aug 17, 2025 Athletics 5 : 11 Los Angeles Angels Aug 17, 2025 Athletics 7 : 2 Los Angeles Angels Chicago Cubs Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 23, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 2 : 3 Chicago Cubs Aug 21, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 4 : 1 Chicago Cubs Aug 21, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 3 : 4 Chicago Cubs Aug 20, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 1 : 4 Chicago Cubs Aug 14, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 2 : 1 Chicago Cubs

