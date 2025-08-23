MLB Best Bets Today: Red Sox-Yankees, High Totals, and Sharp Value Plays

Boston has dominated the Yankees this season with seven wins in eight games, which shows they have the psychological edge and tactical advantages worked out.

Garrett Crochet brings elite pitching to the mound with his 13-5 record and 2.43 ERA, and he has handled the Yankees twice already this season with success.

Will Warren has struggled with inconsistency for New York, posting a 4.25 ERA, and his only win against Boston came back in June.

The Red Sox have found ways to manufacture wins against their division rivals, scoring when needed and getting timely pitching performances.

With Boston's recent success and Crochet's proven ability against this Yankees lineup, we like the value on the road favorite.