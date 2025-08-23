MLB Best Bets Today: Red Sox-Yankees, High Totals, and Sharp Value Plays

Saturday's MLB slate features sharp value plays and compelling pitching matchups across several key games.
Our experts have identified strong angles on struggling starters, hot lineups, and favorable totals that present solid betting opportunities.
From the Red Sox continuing their dominance over the Yankees to high-scoring potential in Philadelphia, here are today's top MLB best bets and expert picks with the analysis to back them up.
MLB best bets
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|1:05 PM
@
|6:05 PM
@
|6:10 PM
@
|7:05 PM
@
|7:15 PM
Yankees vs. Red Sox betting tips
Boston has dominated the Yankees this season with seven wins in eight games, which shows they have the psychological edge and tactical advantages worked out.
Garrett Crochet brings elite pitching to the mound with his 13-5 record and 2.43 ERA, and he has handled the Yankees twice already this season with success.
Will Warren has struggled with inconsistency for New York, posting a 4.25 ERA, and his only win against Boston came back in June.
The Red Sox have found ways to manufacture wins against their division rivals, scoring when needed and getting timely pitching performances.
With Boston's recent success and Crochet's proven ability against this Yankees lineup, we like the value on the road favorite.
Phillies vs. Nationals betting tips
Both starting pitchers are set up for a rough outing, with Mitchell Parker getting shellacked in all four starts this month and allowing 22 earned runs.
Aaron Nola struggled badly in his first start back from injury against these same Nationals, lasting just 2.1 innings and giving up six earned runs.
The Nationals have the worst bullpen in baseball, while Philadelphia continues to struggle in the backend without their top relievers available.
Washington's young lineup has been swinging hot bats during their three-game winning streak, showing they can put up crooked numbers.
This game has all the ingredients for a slugfest from the first inning, with both teams likely to see multiple scoring opportunities throughout nine innings.
Tigers vs. Royals betting tips
Both starting pitchers have been getting hammered this season, with Michael Wacha allowing 53 runs in 143 innings and Chris Paddack giving up 79 runs in 132 innings.
Detroit's lineup has been red-hot lately, scoring 25 runs in their last four games with Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson leading the charge.
Kansas City should find success against Paddack's struggles, as he owns a poor 4.84 expected ERA and allows contact at an alarming rate.
The Tigers have been making consistent contact with a .482 runs per game average, and their deep lineup should exploit Wacha's weaknesses.
Both teams have the offensive firepower to push this total over, especially with Detroit playing at home where they've been more productive.
Orioles vs. Astros betting tips
Houston has turned things around with two straight wins in this series and their offense has come alive with 22 hits and 17 runs over the past two games.
Christian Javier looked sharp in his previous start against Baltimore despite leaving early due to illness, allowing just one run through three innings.
Dean Kremer had an outstanding last start against Houston, but replicating seven scoreless innings against this hot-hitting Astros lineup will be extremely difficult.
Baltimore has been struggling to score runs despite collecting hits, managing just nine runs on 22 hits through the first two games of this series.
The Astros bullpen has been statistically better than Baltimore's, and Houston's superior road record compared to the Orioles' losing home mark supports the value.
Braves vs. Mets betting tips
Cal Quantrill makes his Braves debut after posting a dreadful 5.50 ERA with Miami, including an 11.25 ERA through three August starts.
The Mets offense has been clicking in August with a .263 batting average and .806 OPS, plus they just exploded for 21 hits and 12 runs on Friday.
Clay Holmes has significant home-road splits, with his batting average against jumping from .217 at home to .283 on the road.
Atlanta's offense has found more consistency in recent weeks, setting up another potential high-scoring affair between these division rivals.
With Quantrill's recent struggles and Holmes' road issues, both lineups should have ample opportunities to put up runs in what could be a slugfest.
Betting on the MLB?
Sporting Post is your trusted hub for MLB betting coverage. We break down expert MLB predictions and deliver today’s MLB best bets with clear, data-driven analysis. Want secure and reliable options? Explore our top picks for MLB betting sites.