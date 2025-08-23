Phillies vs Nationals Prediction: Best Betting Picks & Stats - August 23

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park, where both starting pitchers are looking to bounce back from rough outings in their last head-to-head meeting.

Aaron Nola and Mitchell Parker each surrendered six runs when these NL East rivals clashed on August 17th, setting up another potential offensive showcase between two clubs with struggling pitching staffs.

Philadelphia enters 13-6 this month and sits atop the division at 74-53, while Washington continues to build for the future at 52-75 but has shown flashes of competitive play throughout the season.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals matchup, our predictive model gives the Phillies a 52.5% chance of defeating the Nationals. Pre-game probabilities Philadelphia Phillies -230 Moneyline Win % 52.5 % 47.5 % Washington Nationals +196 Philadelphia Phillies: 52.5% win probability Strong offensive production with 608 runs scored this season

Excellent run prevention allowing just 510 runs against

Solid winning percentage at .578 ranking 2nd in NL East Washington Nationals: 47.5% win probability Poor defensive record surrendering 701 runs, worst in NL East

Struggling record at 53-75 (.414) ranking last in the division

Recent inconsistency with mixed form over last five games

Phillies vs. Nationals Odds

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals preview

The NL East rivals meet again at Citizens Bank Park with both teams carrying the scars from their last encounter just six days ago, when Aaron Nola and Mitchell Parker combined to allow 20 runs in an 11-9 slugfest that perfectly captured this season's series.

Neither starter has found their footing after that August 17 disaster in Washington, where Parker lasted just 1.2 innings before getting shelled and Nola managed only 2.1 frames while surrendering six runs on seven hits.

Philadelphia enters riding momentum from sweeping Seattle and boasting an impressive 13-6 record this month, while Washington limps in fresh off getting swept by Toronto and sitting 23 games below .500.

The Phillies have been nearly unbeatable at Citizens Bank Park this season with a 40-21 home record, but their bullpen ranks 24th in ERA while Washington's relief corps sits dead last in the majors.

With both teams' pitching staffs struggling mightily and the Nationals actually hitting better on the road this year, Saturday's rematch could easily turn into another offensive showcase in South Philadelphia.

The stakes remain high for Philadelphia as they try to hold off the Mets in the division race, while Washington continues building toward a future that feels more promising than their current 52-75 record suggests.

Key stats 1 Philadelphia Phillies sit first in the NL East with a 74-54 record (.578 winning percentage) 2 Washington Nationals rank last in the NL East at 53-75 (.414 winning percentage) 3 The Phillies have scored 608 runs while allowing 510, a solid +98 run differential 4 Washington has struggled defensively, giving up 701 runs against just 551 scored for a -150 run differential

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals form Philadelphia Phillies Latest matches L W W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 22, 2025 Washington Nationals 5 : 4 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 20, 2025 Seattle Mariners 2 : 11 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 19, 2025 Seattle Mariners 4 : 6 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 18, 2025 Seattle Mariners 7 : 12 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 17, 2025 Washington Nationals 9 : 11 Philadelphia Phillies Washington Nationals Latest matches W W W L L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 22, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 4 : 5 Washington Nationals Aug 21, 2025 New York Mets 3 : 9 Washington Nationals Aug 20, 2025 New York Mets 4 : 5 Washington Nationals Aug 19, 2025 New York Mets 8 : 1 Washington Nationals Aug 17, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 11 : 9 Washington Nationals

