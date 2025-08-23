Padres vs Dodgers Prediction: NL West Battle Expert Picks - August 24

The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to PETCO Park on Saturday evening looking to maintain their slim one-game lead atop the NL West standings against division rivals San Diego Padres.

Both teams enter this middle game of their three-game series in strong form, with the Dodgers averaging a league-leading 5.18 runs per game while the Padres boast one of baseball's deepest bullpens.

Tyler Glasnow takes the mound for Los Angeles against Nestor Cortes, who has struggled with home runs this season, setting up a compelling pitching matchup in a game that could shift the division race.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 64% chance of defeating the Padres. Pre-game probabilities San Diego Padres +120 Moneyline Win % 36 % 64 % Los Angeles Dodgers -140 San Diego Padres: 36% win probability Struggling offense compared to division rivals (541 runs, 126 fewer than LA)

Recent form concerns with key losses (WWWWL shows inconsistency)

Lower overall winning percentage (.566 vs Dodgers' identical .566 but worse run production) Los Angeles Dodgers: 64% win probability Elite offensive production (667 runs scored, 92 more than San Diego)

Strong run differential despite recent struggles (+92 vs Padres' +59)

Proven ability to bounce back from rough patches (73-56 record shows resilience)

Padres vs. Dodgers Odds

San Diego Padres Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline Bet now +120 Bet now -140

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview

The NL West title race hits center stage at Petco Park Saturday night as the Dodgers and Padres square off with just one game separating first from second place.

Los Angeles comes in riding high after splitting with Colorado while leaning heavily on their explosive offense to mask rotation injuries, averaging a majors-best 5.18 runs per game this season.

Tyler Glasnow takes the ball for the Dodgers fresh off a solid outing against these same Padres last Sunday, where he struck out eight across five innings in LA's 5-4 victory.

San Diego counters with recently acquired Nestor Cortes, who's struggled to find his footing since joining the Padres with a 5.87 ERA and an alarming tendency to serve up home runs.

The Padres swept their recent series against San Francisco and will look to capitalize on their league-leading bullpen depth to shorten this game once Cortes exits.

With both clubs locked in a tight divisional battle and playoff positioning on the line, expect this weekend series to carry serious postseason implications down the stretch.

Key stats 1 Both teams are tied at 73-56 records (.566 winning percentage) in the NL West, making this a true division race matchup 2 The Dodgers have scored 126 more runs than San Diego (667 vs 541), suggesting a more explosive offense 3 San Diego boasts the better defensive record, allowing 93 fewer runs than LA (482 vs 575) 4 Recent form favors the Padres with four wins in their last five games (WWWWL) compared to the Dodgers' inconsistent 2-3 stretch (LWLWL)

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers form San Diego Padres Latest matches W W W W L Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 23, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 1 : 2 San Diego Padres Aug 21, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 8 San Diego Padres Aug 21, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 8 San Diego Padres Aug 20, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 5 San Diego Padres Aug 17, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 5 : 4 San Diego Padres Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches L W W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 23, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 1 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 4 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 0 : 6 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 16, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers

