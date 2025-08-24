Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction: Wild Card Chase & Best Bets - August 24

The Cincinnati Reds bring their wild card hopes to Chase Field on Sunday, trailing the playoff picture by just 1.5 games as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks in what could be a season-defining series finale.

Brady Singer takes the mound for Cincinnati riding a stellar five-start stretch with a 1.86 ERA, while Arizona counters with Zac Gallen, who has struggled with a 5.28 ERA this season but historically matches up well against the Reds.

With Cincinnati owning recent dominance in this matchup after sweeping Arizona in June and the D-backs playing spoiler at home, this National League clash carries playoff implications that could shift the wild card race.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds prediction: who will win? For tonight's Arizona Diamondbacks vs Cincinnati Reds matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 52% chance of defeating the Diamondbacks. Pre-game probabilities Arizona Diamondbacks -130 Moneyline Win % 48 % 52 % Cincinnati Reds +115 Arizona Diamondbacks: 48% win probability Defensive struggles allowing 629 runs, 85 more than Cincinnati's 544

Inconsistent recent performance despite 4-1 record in last 5, showing vulnerability

Lower winning percentage at .492 compared to Cincinnati's .515 mark Cincinnati Reds: 52% win probability Superior divisional record positioning (3rd in NL Central vs 3rd in NL West with better win percentage at .515)

Better run differential with 587 runs scored against 544 allowed compared to Arizona's 644-629 split

Recent momentum with improved form including wins in 2 of last 5 games

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds preview

The Reds roll into Chase Field carrying the weight of wild card hopes, sitting just 1.5 games behind the final playoff spot after a heartbreaking 11-inning loss in Friday's series opener.

Cincinnati's Brady Singer has been quietly dominant over his last five starts, posting a sparkling 1.86 ERA while the Reds have won four of those outings, giving them real momentum in their playoff push.

Arizona counters with Zac Gallen, who's endured a rough 2025 campaign with a 5.28 ERA despite flashes of his former brilliance, including a solid August that's seen his numbers trend upward.

The Diamondbacks swept these same Reds back in June at Great American Ball Park, but Cincinnati got to Gallen for four runs in that series finale, suggesting they've figured out his approach.

With Arizona effectively playing spoiler at 5.5 games back, this becomes a fascinating clash between Singer's recent surge and Gallen's quest to rediscover the form that made him an ace just two seasons ago.

The Reds' bullpen has been stellar lately with a 2.48 ERA over their last 10 games, which could prove crucial in what shapes up as a tight, low-scoring affair in the desert.

Key stats 1 Arizona sits 8th in the National League at 64-66 (.492), 10 games behind division-leading San Diego 2 Cincinnati holds 7th place in the NL Central at 67-63 (.515), just 14 games back of Milwaukee 3 The Diamondbacks have scored 644 runs but allowed 629, showing offensive firepower with defensive concerns 4 Cincinnati has managed 587 runs while giving up 544, indicating better pitching discipline than Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds form Arizona Diamondbacks Latest matches W W W L L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 24, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 1 : 10 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 23, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 5 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 20, 2025 Cleveland Indians 2 : 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 17, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 5 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 17, 2025 Colorado Rockies 10 : 7 Arizona Diamondbacks Cincinnati Reds Latest matches L L L W W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 24, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 10 : 1 Cincinnati Reds Aug 23, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 6 : 5 Cincinnati Reds Aug 21, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 2 : 1 Cincinnati Reds Aug 20, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 4 : 6 Cincinnati Reds Aug 19, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Cincinnati Reds

