Braves vs Mets Prediction: Holmes vs Quantrill Pitching Duel - August 24

The New York Mets visit Truist Park on Saturday night with playoff aspirations on the line, taking on an Atlanta Braves side that has shown recent life despite a disappointing season.

Clay Holmes gets the nod for New York as they look to build on their Wild Card position, while the Braves counter with newly acquired Cal Quantrill making his debut after struggling with Miami.

With the Mets holding a slight edge in the season series and both teams capable of explosive offensive nights, this NL East clash could swing on which starter settles in first.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets prediction: who will win? For tonight's Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets matchup, our predictive model gives the Mets a 51.33% chance of defeating the Braves. Pre-game probabilities Atlanta Braves +115 Moneyline Win % 48.67 % 51.33 % New York Mets -130 Atlanta Braves: 48.67% win probability Poor recent form showing inconsistency (LLWWL in last 5 games)

Negative run differential (-22) indicates offensive struggles

Lower win percentage (.450) despite playing similar number of games New York Mets: 51.33% win probability Superior divisional standing (2nd place vs 4th place in NL East)

Better recent form with momentum (WWLLW vs LLWWL)

Stronger run differential (+48 vs -22)

Braves vs. Mets Odds

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets preview

The Mets roll into Truist Park carrying the weight of Wild Card expectations, sitting eight games ahead of their division rivals in what's become a season-defining series for both clubs.

New York sends Clay Holmes to the mound, and while his 3.64 ERA looks solid on paper, the Braves have tagged him hard this season with a 6.08 ERA across three previous meetings.

Atlanta counters with Cal Quantrill making his Braves debut after the trade from Miami, though his March 31 disaster against these same Mets - six runs in four innings - hardly inspires confidence.

The offensive numbers tell the story of two teams heading in opposite directions: the Mets rank ninth in OPS and sit comfortably in playoff position, while Atlanta's 4.30 team ERA has them watching October from home.

Holmes may not overpower hitters, but he's been dependable all year for a Mets squad that's found ways to manufacture runs with both power and speed.

With the Braves taking seven of the last 11 meetings in this rivalry, they'll look to play spoiler against a New York team that can't afford to let up in the playoff race.

Key stats 1 The Mets sit 6th in the National League with a 69-60 record (.535), 11 games behind division-leading Philadelphia in the NL East standings 2 Atlanta struggles near the bottom of their division at 58-71 (.450), sitting 4th in the NL East and 17 games back of the Phillies 3 New York shows better offensive output with 590 runs scored compared to Atlanta's 566, while the Braves have allowed 588 runs against the Mets' 542 4 The Mets enter with decent form at 3-2 in their last 5 games (WWLLW), while Atlanta limps in at 2-3 (LLWWL) over the same span

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets form Atlanta Braves Latest matches L L W W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 23, 2025 New York Mets 9 : 2 Atlanta Braves Aug 22, 2025 New York Mets 12 : 7 Atlanta Braves Aug 20, 2025 Chicago White Sox 0 : 1 Atlanta Braves Aug 19, 2025 Chicago White Sox 10 : 11 Atlanta Braves Aug 18, 2025 Chicago White Sox 13 : 9 Atlanta Braves New York Mets Latest matches W W L L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 23, 2025 Atlanta Braves 2 : 9 New York Mets Aug 22, 2025 Atlanta Braves 7 : 12 New York Mets Aug 21, 2025 Washington Nationals 9 : 3 New York Mets Aug 20, 2025 Washington Nationals 5 : 4 New York Mets Aug 19, 2025 Washington Nationals 1 : 8 New York Mets

