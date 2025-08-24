White Sox vs Twins Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks For August 24

The Minnesota Twins head to Rate Field on Saturday night as slight favorites against the Chicago White Sox in what shapes up as a tightly contested matchup between two clubs looking to salvage their seasons.

With the Twins sitting at 58-68 and clinging to fading postseason hopes while the White Sox languish at 45-82, this divisional clash carries different stakes for each side as Minnesota fights for relevance and Chicago plays spoiler.

The betting market reflects the razor-thin margins, with Minnesota installed as just -145 moneyline favorites and a modest 1.5-run spread that suggests oddsmakers expect a competitive affair between these familiar foes.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins matchup, our predictive model gives the Twins a 63% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities Chicago White Sox +116 Moneyline Win % 37 % 63 % Minnesota Twins -135 Chicago White Sox: 37% win probability League-worst .357 winning percentage with just 46 wins in 129 games

Catastrophic run prevention allowing 584 runs while scoring only 504

Rock bottom in AL Central standings, 13 games behind fourth-place Minnesota Minnesota Twins: 63% win probability Superior overall record with 59-70 compared to White Sox's dismal 46-83 showing

Better run differential at -49 versus Chicago's brutal -80 mark

Recent uptick with two wins in last five games (LWLLL) while White Sox remain inconsistent

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

White Sox vs. Twins Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins preview

The White Sox are limping through another brutal campaign at 45-82, sitting dead last in their division while the Twins (58-68) are fighting to salvage something from a disappointing season of their own.

Joe Ryan takes the mound for Minnesota with solid career numbers - a 3.65 ERA across 609 innings - but he'll face a Chicago offense that's managed just 3.84 runs per game, ranking 27th in baseball.

Davis Martin counters for the White Sox carrying a 7-20 career record and 4.29 ERA, tasked with slowing down a Twins lineup that's hitting .238 but has shown some pop with 144 home runs.

The bullpen battle heavily favors Minnesota, as Chicago's relief corps has blown 18 of 41 save opportunities for a dismal 48.6% save rate compared to the Twins' 56.1%.

Both teams have struggled defensively this season, with Chicago's .982 fielding percentage ranking 27th while Minnesota sits at .987, making clean baseball a premium in this matchup.

With the over/under set at 8.5 runs, expect a grind-it-out affair between two clubs that have combined to allow over 1,100 runs this season.

Key stats 1 White Sox sit bottom of AL Central with 46-83 record (.357 win percentage), 13 games behind fourth-place Twins 2 Minnesota holds fourth place in AL Central at 59-70 (.457), but trails division-leading Detroit by 19 games 3 White Sox have been outscored 504-584 this season, posting a -80 run differential compared to Twins' -49 4 Both teams struggling recently with White Sox going 1-4 in last five games while Twins are 1-4 in their last five

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins form Chicago White Sox Latest matches W L L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 23, 2025 Minnesota Twins 3 : 7 Chicago White Sox Aug 22, 2025 Minnesota Twins 9 : 7 Chicago White Sox Aug 20, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 0 Chicago White Sox Aug 19, 2025 Atlanta Braves 11 : 10 Chicago White Sox Aug 18, 2025 Atlanta Braves 9 : 13 Chicago White Sox Minnesota Twins Latest matches L W L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 23, 2025 Chicago White Sox 7 : 3 Minnesota Twins Aug 22, 2025 Chicago White Sox 7 : 9 Minnesota Twins Aug 21, 2025 Athletics 8 : 3 Minnesota Twins Aug 20, 2025 Athletics 4 : 2 Minnesota Twins Aug 19, 2025 Athletics 6 : 3 Minnesota Twins

Betting on the MLB?