Marlins vs Blue Jays Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds Analysis - August 24

The Toronto Blue Jays (74-54) visit loanDepot park on Saturday as -144 moneyline favourites against the struggling Miami Marlins (60-67), with Jose Berrios taking the mound opposite promising young starter Eury Perez.

Toronto sits in playoff contention with a potent offence averaging 4.9 runs per game, while Miami looks to play spoiler despite ranking 24th in team ERA at 4.55.

The Blue Jays' superior record suggests value lies with the visitor, but Perez's impressive 3.30 ERA could keep this total of 8 runs competitive at the Marlins' home venue.

Miami Marlins vs. Toronto Blue Jays prediction: who will win? For today's Miami Marlins vs Toronto Blue Jays matchup, our predictive model gives the Marlins a 56% chance of defeating the Blue Jays. Pre-game probabilities Miami Marlins +115 Moneyline Win % 56 % 44 % Toronto Blue Jays -134 Miami Marlins: 56% win probability Home field advantage with solid run prevention (623 runs allowed vs Blue Jays' 580 on the road)

Better recent form momentum coming off mixed results but showing fight

Defensive stability allowing fewer runs per game than Toronto's road offense suggests Toronto Blue Jays: 44% win probability Road struggles despite strong overall record (76-54 but 580 runs allowed suggests defensive lapses)

Recent form inconsistency with WWLWL pattern showing unreliable performance

High-scoring games tendency (637 runs scored, 580 allowed) creates unpredictable outcomes away from home

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Miami Marlins vs. Toronto Blue Jays preview

The Blue Jays head to Miami riding a solid 74-54 record that has them firmly in playoff contention, while the Marlins at 60-67 are playing out the string in what's been another disappointing campaign at loanDepot park.

Jose Berrios takes the ball for Toronto with his 4.07 ERA and wealth of postseason experience, facing off against young Marlins right-hander Eury Perez, who's posted an impressive 3.30 ERA across his brief but promising career.

Toronto's offense has been clicking at 4.9 runs per game, ranking seventh in baseball, but they'll need to solve a Miami pitching staff that's been better than their record suggests.

The Blue Jays bullpen has been shaky with just a 64.8% save rate, while Miami's relief corps hasn't been much better at 61.2%, setting up potential late-inning drama.

With the moneyline sitting at Blue Jays -144 and Marlins +120, this matchup pits a team fighting for October against a young Marlins squad that's been competitive despite their struggles.

The 8-run total reflects two teams that can score but also have pitching staffs capable of keeping things tight in the Florida heat.

Key stats 1 Toronto Blue Jays sit 2nd overall in American League with 76-54 record (.585), currently in AL East division lead 2 Miami Marlins rank 11th in National League at 60-69 (.465), sitting 3rd in NL East and 9 games behind division leaders Philadelphia 3 Blue Jays average 4.9 runs per game (637 runs scored) while allowing 4.5 runs per game, creating positive run differential 4 Marlins struggle offensively with 4.3 runs per game (557 scored) and allow 4.8 runs per game, resulting in -66 run differential

Miami Marlins vs. Toronto Blue Jays form Miami Marlins Latest matches L L W L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 23, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 7 : 6 Miami Marlins Aug 22, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 5 : 2 Miami Marlins Aug 20, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 2 : 6 Miami Marlins Aug 19, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 7 : 4 Miami Marlins Aug 17, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 5 Miami Marlins Toronto Blue Jays Latest matches W W L W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 23, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 7 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 22, 2025 Miami Marlins 2 : 5 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 20, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 2 : 1 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 19, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 3 : 7 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 18, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 5 : 2 Toronto Blue Jays

Betting on the MLB?