Brewers vs Giants Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 24

The Milwaukee Brewers welcome the struggling San Francisco Giants to American Family Field on Saturday night with both teams heading in opposite directions as the season winds down.

Milwaukee sits atop the majors with a 79-48 record but comes off dropping four of six games, while the Giants have fallen completely out of wild card contention after winning just 9 of 31 games since the All-Star break.

With ace Freddy Peralta taking the mound for the Brewers against Giants starter Logan Webb, this matchup could showcase the gap between a playoff-bound club and one playing out the string.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants prediction: who will win? For today's Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants matchup, our predictive model gives the Brewers a 52% chance of defeating the Giants. Pre-game probabilities Milwaukee Brewers +111 Moneyline Win % 52 % 48 % San Francisco Giants -134 Milwaukee Brewers: 52% win probability Best record in National League at 81-49 (.623 winning percentage)

Elite run prevention allowing just 503 runs, 76 fewer than the Giants

Hot recent form with quality wins after rough start to current stretch San Francisco Giants: 48% win probability Struggling offense ranks 4th worst in NL West with just 526 runs scored

Poor recent form going 1-4 in last five games with concerning losses

Below .500 record at 62-68 shows inconsistent play all season

Brewers vs. Giants Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants preview

The Giants limp into American Family Field having lost 10 of their last 12 games, watching their postseason hopes evaporate in the brutal heat of August as they sit 6.5 games back of that final wild card spot.

Logan Webb takes the mound for San Francisco looking to build on his recent hot streak where he's posted a 2.33 ERA over his last three starts, including a dominant seven-inning shutout against Tampa Bay.

Milwaukee counters with Freddy Peralta, who's been nearly untouchable at home this season with an 8-1 record and 1.95 ERA at American Family Field while striking out 81 batters in just over 73 innings.

The Brewers maintain baseball's best record at 80-48 despite dropping three of their last six, still holding a commanding seven-game lead in the NL Central while the Giants' offense continues to sputter at just 4.02 runs per game.

Webb owns a stellar 3-0 record with a 2.17 ERA in six career starts against Milwaukee, but he'll face a Brewers lineup that leads the majors in scoring at 5.13 runs per contest.

With two quality arms on the mound and San Francisco's bats going cold at the worst possible time, this shapes up as a classic pitcher's duel in Milwaukee.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee leads the NL Central with an 81-49 record (.623 win percentage), holding a 6-game lead over second-place Chicago Cubs 2 San Francisco sits fourth in the NL West at 62-68 (.477 win percentage), 12 games behind division-leading San Diego 3 The Brewers boast the best run differential in the National League at +160 (663 runs scored, 503 allowed) 4 Milwaukee enters on a cold streak with losses in 3 of their last 5 games (LWWLL), while San Francisco has lost 4 of 5 (WLLLL)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants form Milwaukee Brewers Latest matches L W W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 23, 2025 San Francisco Giants 7 : 1 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 23, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 5 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 21, 2025 Chicago Cubs 1 : 4 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 21, 2025 Chicago Cubs 4 : 3 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 20, 2025 Chicago Cubs 4 : 1 Milwaukee Brewers San Francisco Giants Latest matches W L L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 23, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 1 : 7 San Francisco Giants Aug 23, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 5 : 4 San Francisco Giants Aug 21, 2025 San Diego Padres 8 : 4 San Francisco Giants Aug 21, 2025 San Diego Padres 8 : 1 San Francisco Giants Aug 20, 2025 San Diego Padres 5 : 1 San Francisco Giants

