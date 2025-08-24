MLB Best Bets Today: Division Leaders, Rookie Debuts Drive Sunday Picks

Sunday's MLB slate brings crucial divisional battles with playoff implications as the Blue Jays try to maintain their AL East lead while the Tigers look to extend their dominance over Kansas City.

MLB best bets Game Time Pick @ 12:05 PM Pittsburgh Pirates -1.5 ( -150 ) @ 12:05 PM Over 8 runs ( -110 ) @ 1:40 PM Detroit Tigers -1.5 ( -140 ) @ 4:10 PM Cincinnati Reds +105 ( +105 ) Pirates vs. Rockies betting tips @ Pittsburgh Pirates -1.5 The Pirates are sending ace Paul Skenes to the mound against rookie McCade Brown making his MLB debut for Colorado. Skenes has been outstanding with a 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP this season, allowing two or fewer runs in three of his last five starts. Colorado released their expected starter Austin Gomber and are turning to Brown, who isn't even on the Rockies' top 30 prospects list. The Rockies are a dismal 16-47 on the road and have been outscored significantly in recent games. Pittsburgh is 37-30 at home and has won each of Skenes' last five home starts, making this a strong play against a rebuilding Colorado team. Pittsburgh Pirates -1.5 @ Over 8 runs Colorado has been generating offense lately, posting 27 runs in their last six games and 30 runs in three games against Pittsburgh earlier this month. The Rockies scored nine runs to open this current series, showing they can put up numbers even on the road. Pittsburgh also produced 30 runs in their previous three-game set against Colorado, indicating both offenses can explode. Colorado's pitching staff ranks 30th in MLB with a 6.02 ERA, while their rookie starter Brown is making his debut. The over is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these teams, and Colorado has surrendered an average of 6.0 runs in their last ten games. Over 8 runs Tigers vs. Royals betting tips @ Detroit Tigers -1.5 Detroit is dominating the AL Central with a 78-53 record and leads Kansas City by 11.5 games in the division. The Tigers are 8-2 against the Royals this season and currently on a five-game winning streak. Jack Flaherty gets the start for Detroit and has a solid 3.45 ERA in home starts this season. Kansas City's Seth Lugo has struggled mightily since the All-Star break with a 6.63 ERA in seven second-half starts. The Royals are fighting for a wild card spot but have lost three of their last four games, while Detroit has won nine of their last 10. Detroit Tigers -1.5 Diamondbacks vs. Reds betting tips @ Cincinnati Reds +105 Brady Singer has been excellent for Cincinnati over his last five starts, going 4-1 with a 1.86 ERA during that stretch. The Reds are just 1.5 games behind the final wild card spot and are fighting hard for a playoff berth. Arizona's Zac Gallen has struggled all season with a 5.28 ERA and allowed four earned runs to the Reds in their previous meeting. Cincinnati has performed well against right-handed pitching lately, posting a .793 OPS and 111 wRC+ over the last 10 games. The Reds bullpen has been solid recently with a 2.48 ERA over their last 10 games, giving them an edge in close contests. Cincinnati Reds +105

