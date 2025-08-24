MLS Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Atlanta vs Toronto & Charlotte vs NYRB

Atlanta United holds a clear home advantage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they typically perform better than on the road.

Toronto FC has struggled with consistency throughout the MLS season, particularly in away fixtures against strong opposition.

The Five Stripes have shown improved form in recent weeks with better attacking combinations through the middle.

Home support should provide additional motivation for Atlanta to secure all three points against a visiting Toronto side.

This represents solid value given Atlanta's historical success against Eastern Conference opponents at home.