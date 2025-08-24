Pirates vs Rockies Prediction: Home Field Advantage & Odds - August 24

The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Saturday night, as two struggling National League clubs battle to avoid finishing at the bottom of their respective divisions.

Pittsburgh enters with a strong 36-30 home record despite sitting 25 games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central, while Colorado fights to prevent matching the modern MLB record for losses in a season.

Kyle Freeland returns from a blister injury to face Mike Burrows in a pitching matchup that could determine whether the Pirates continue their solid home form or the Rockies extend their recent three-wins-in-five stretch.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies prediction: who will win? For today's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Colorado Rockies matchup, our predictive model gives the Pirates a 69.33% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Pittsburgh Pirates -350 Moneyline Win % 69.33 % 30.67 % Colorado Rockies +290 Pittsburgh Pirates: 69.33% win probability Home field advantage with solid defensive fundamentals (463 runs allowed vs Rockies' 836)

Superior run differential showing better overall team balance (-74 vs Rockies' -345)

Recent momentum with three wins in last five games (WWWLW vs Rockies' LLLWL) Colorado Rockies: 30.67% win probability Worst record in baseball at 37-93 (.285 winning percentage)

Catastrophic pitching allowing 836 runs in 130 games (6.43 runs per game)

Terrible road performance as league's worst team with massive run differential (-345)

Pirates vs. Rockies Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies preview

Saturday's meeting between these basement dwellers at PNC Park features two teams desperate to avoid historical ignominy, with Colorado sitting at 37-90 and chasing the modern era's loss record while Pittsburgh languishes 20 games back in the NL Central.

The Pirates have found solace at home this season, posting a respectable 36-30 record at PNC Park despite their overall struggles, including a recent series win over Toronto where Johan Oviedo finally broke his winless streak dating back to 2023.

Kyle Freeland takes the mound for Colorado coming off a blister injury that cut short his last start against the Dodgers, though the veteran lefty has managed 10 quality starts despite his brutal 3-12 record and 5.16 ERA.

Pittsburgh counters with Mike Burrows, whose 1-4 mark doesn't tell the whole story of a pitcher who's allowed fewer hits than innings pitched and struck out 73 in 72.2 frames.

The offensive contrast is stark: Colorado has been woeful on the road, hitting just .212 away from Coors Field, while Pittsburgh managed to hang 30 runs on Rockies pitching when these teams met in Colorado earlier this season.

Both bullpens have been shaky all year, with Colorado's relief corps posting a dismal 54.3% save percentage and Pittsburgh's pen blowing 21 of 47 save opportunities, setting up potential late-game drama in what could be a messy affair.

Key stats 1 Pittsburgh Pirates sit 13th in National League with 56-74 record (.431 winning percentage) 2 Colorado Rockies rank dead last in NL West at 37-93 (.285 winning percentage) 3 Pirates have scored 463 runs and allowed 537 this season for a -74 run differential 4 Rockies own worst run differential in baseball at -345, scoring just 491 while allowing 836 runs

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies form Pittsburgh Pirates Latest matches W W W L W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 23, 2025 Colorado Rockies 1 : 5 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 22, 2025 Colorado Rockies 0 : 9 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 20, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 1 : 2 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 19, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 7 : 3 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 18, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 2 : 5 Pittsburgh Pirates Colorado Rockies Latest matches L L L W L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 23, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 5 : 1 Colorado Rockies Aug 22, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 9 : 0 Colorado Rockies Aug 21, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 9 : 5 Colorado Rockies Aug 21, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 : 8 Colorado Rockies Aug 20, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 11 : 4 Colorado Rockies

