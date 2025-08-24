Padres vs Dodgers Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 24

The Los Angeles Dodgers (73-55) head to Petco Park on Sunday looking to maintain their grip on first place against a hungry San Diego Padres (72-56) squad that sits just one game back in the NL West standings.

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the ball for LA against Nick Pivetta, the pitching matchup heavily favors the visitors despite the Padres boasting the second-best ERA in baseball at 3.54.

The Dodgers enter as -182 favorites behind their league-leading offense that averages 5.2 runs per game, but San Diego's elite pitching staff and home field advantage make this a compelling divisional showdown with playoff seeding implications.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, our predictive model gives the Padres a 63.5% chance of defeating the Dodgers. Pre-game probabilities San Diego Padres -110 Moneyline Win % 63.5 % 36.5 % Los Angeles Dodgers -105 San Diego Padres: 63.5% win probability Elite run prevention with 483 runs allowed - third-best in all of baseball

Red-hot momentum with 5 straight wins (WWWWW recent form)

Strong home advantage as NL West division leaders at 74-56 (.569) Los Angeles Dodgers: 36.5% win probability Defensive struggles allowing 580 runs - 97 more than San Diego

Inconsistent recent play going 2-3 in last 5 games (LLWLW)

Trail division rival by one game despite higher run production

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Padres vs. Dodgers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

San Diego Padres Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline Bet now -110 Bet now -105

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview

The NL West rivalry heads to Petco Park where the Dodgers and Padres sit separated by just one game in what's shaping up to be a tight divisional race.

Los Angeles brings the league's top offense averaging 5.2 runs per game, powered by 190 home runs and a deep lineup that's walked nearly 500 times this season.

The Padres counter with baseball's second-best pitching staff, allowing just 3.82 runs per nine innings while surrendering the fewest hits in the majors with only 938 base knocks.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the ball for LA with solid numbers including a 2.94 ERA and 256 strikeouts, facing Nick Pivetta who's struggled at times with a 4.51 ERA but brings playoff experience.

San Diego's bullpen has been rock-solid with a 72.7% save rate that ranks second in baseball, while the Dodgers relief corps leads the league with 100 holds despite some late-inning hiccups.

With the Padres playing outstanding defense at home and the Dodgers offense clicking on all cylinders, this Sunday finale could very well preview what we see come October.

Key stats 1 San Diego Padres lead the NL West at 74-56 (.569), just one game ahead of the Dodgers at 73-57 (.562) 2 Los Angeles averages 5.14 runs per game (668 in 130 games) compared to San Diego's 4.20 runs per game (546 in 130 games) 3 The Padres boast the superior run differential at +63 (546 scored, 483 allowed) while the Dodgers sit at +88 (668 scored, 580 allowed) 4 San Diego enters on a five-game winning streak (WWWWW) while Los Angeles has struggled recently at 2-3 in their last five (LLWLW)

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers form San Diego Padres Latest matches W W W W L Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 24, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 1 : 5 San Diego Padres Aug 23, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 1 : 2 San Diego Padres Aug 21, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 8 San Diego Padres Aug 21, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 8 San Diego Padres Aug 17, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 5 : 4 San Diego Padres Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches L W W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 24, 2025 San Diego Padres 5 : 1 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 4 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 0 : 6 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 16, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers

Betting on the MLB?