Rays vs Cardinals Prediction: Expert Picks & Pitching Analysis - August 24

Two teams with fading playoff hopes clash at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Sunday as the St. Louis Cardinals (-182) face the Tampa Bay Rays (+150) in the series finale.

The Cardinals have dropped to fourth in the NL Central after a disappointing post-All-Star break collapse, while the Rays continue their fight to stay relevant in a competitive AL East despite playing their entire home schedule at the Yankees' spring training facility due to hurricane damage at Tropicana Field.

Matthew Liberatore (6-10, 4.13 ERA) takes the mound for St. Louis against Ryan Pepiot (8-10, 3.95 ERA), with both pitchers looking to help their clubs salvage something from what has become a lost season.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction: who will win? For today's Tampa Bay Rays vs St. Louis Cardinals matchup, our predictive model gives the Rays a 64.67% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities Tampa Bay Rays -122 Moneyline Win % 64.67 % 35.33 % St. Louis Cardinals +110 Tampa Bay Rays: 64.67% win probability Superior offensive production with 577 runs scored compared to Cardinals' 571

Better run differential at +28 (577-549) versus Cardinals' -27 (571-598)

Home field advantage with stronger divisional position at 4th in AL East (.481) compared to Cardinals' 4th in NL Central (.492) St. Louis Cardinals: 35.33% win probability Struggling defensively, allowing 598 runs while scoring only 571 for a negative run differential

Poor road form as part of inconsistent LWLWW recent stretch over last five games

Below .500 record at 64-66 (.492) indicating lack of consistency in crucial August stretch

Rays vs. Cardinals Odds

Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview

The Cardinals and Rays wrap up their three-game set at George Steinbrenner Field on Sunday, with both clubs essentially playing out the string after disappointing second halves.

St. Louis southpaw Matthew Liberatore (6-10, 4.13 ERA) takes the ball against Tampa Bay's Ryan Pepiot (8-10, 3.95 ERA) in what shapes up as a fairly even pitching matchup between two hurlers who've had their struggles this season.

The Rays bounced back from a four-game skid with Friday's 10-6 victory, getting contributions from rookie Carson Williams in his MLB debut and Junior Caminero's continued hot hitting.

Liberatore has been better on the road this year with a 3.73 ERA away from Busch Stadium, though he's managed just a 2-5 record in 12 road starts for a Cardinals offense that ranks 17th in runs scored.

Pepiot's biggest weakness has been the long ball, surrendering 26 homers in 148 innings, including 17 in 13 home starts at the Yankees' spring training facility.

With warm Florida weather expected and both starters prone to giving up runs, this series finale could turn into another offensive affair after the first two games produced 16 and 16 runs respectively.

Key stats 1 Tampa Bay Rays sit 4th in AL East at 62-67 (.481), 19 games behind division leader Toronto 2 St. Louis Cardinals rank 4th in NL Central at 64-66 (.492), 17 games behind Milwaukee 3 Rays have scored 577 runs while allowing 549 this season for a positive +28 run differential 4 Cardinals struggling with -27 run differential, scoring 571 while allowing 598 runs

Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals form Tampa Bay Rays Latest matches W L L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 22, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 6 : 10 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 21, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 7 : 4 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 20, 2025 New York Yankees 6 : 4 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 19, 2025 New York Yankees 13 : 3 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 17, 2025 San Francisco Giants 7 : 1 Tampa Bay Rays St. Louis Cardinals Latest matches L W L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 22, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 10 : 6 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 21, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 4 : 7 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 20, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 2 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 19, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 7 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 18, 2025 Miami Marlins 3 : 8 St. Louis Cardinals

