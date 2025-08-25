Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction: Best Bets & Stats Breakdown - August 25

The Boston Red Sox (71-59) travel to Baltimore on Monday night to open a crucial four-game series against the struggling Orioles (59-70), with Boston holding the first AL Wild Card spot and riding a three-game winning streak.

Both teams are dealing with significant injury lists - the Red Sox missing nine pitchers plus key position players like Triston Casas and Wilyer Abreu, while Baltimore is without 13 pitchers and stars like Adley Rutschman and Tyler O'Neill.

The pitching matchup features Boston's Dustin May (7-9, 4.59 ERA) against Baltimore's Tomoyuki Sugano (10-5, 3.97 ERA), with the Red Sox owning clear offensive advantages despite recent strong outings from both starters in their last head-to-head meeting.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 58% chance of defeating the Orioles. Pre-game probabilities Baltimore Orioles +100 Moneyline Win % 42 % 58 % Boston Red Sox -118 Baltimore Orioles: 42% win probability Worst run differential in AL East at -72 (567 scored, 639 allowed)

Poor recent stretch going 1-4 in last 5 games with inconsistent play

Below .500 record at 60-70 puts them 11 games behind Boston in standings Boston Red Sox: 58% win probability Superior offensive production averaging 4.99 runs per game vs Baltimore's 4.36

Better overall record at 71-60 (.542) compared to Baltimore's 60-70 (.462)

Strong recent form with 3 wins in last 5 games while Baltimore struggles at 1-4

Orioles vs. Red Sox Odds

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox preview

The Red Sox roll into Baltimore riding a three-game winning streak after dismantling the Yankees 12-1, sitting comfortably in the first AL Wild Card spot while the Orioles have spiraled in the opposite direction with three straight losses.

Boston's offense has been clicking on all cylinders, ranking fourth in runs scored and fifth in batting average, though they'll be without key contributors like Triston Casas and Wilyer Abreu for this series opener.

The pitching matchup presents an intriguing contrast as Dustin May takes the ball for Boston coming off a solid outing against these same Orioles last week, while Baltimore counters with Tomoyuki Sugano, who threw five scoreless innings in that previous meeting.

Baltimore's season has been derailed by deadline trades and a rash of injuries to core players like Adley Rutschman and Tyler O'Neill, leaving a depleted roster that ranks near the bottom in most offensive categories.

The Orioles' struggles extend beyond the plate, with their pitching staff posting a 4.72 ERA that ranks 27th in baseball, creating a challenging environment for any hopes of competitive baseball down the stretch.

This series opener could set the tone for both teams' final month, with Boston looking to solidify their playoff position while Baltimore attempts to salvage some dignity from a disappointing campaign.

Key stats 1 Baltimore sits 5th in AL East at 60-70 (.462), 16 games back of division-leading Toronto 2 Boston ranks 2nd in AL East at 71-60 (.542), maintaining playoff position 5 games behind Toronto 3 Red Sox offense leads AL East with 653 runs scored, 86 more than Baltimore's 567 4 Orioles recent form shows WLLLW while Red Sox carry stronger LWWWL momentum over last 5 games

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox form Baltimore Orioles Latest matches W L L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 24, 2025 Houston Astros 2 : 3 Baltimore Orioles Aug 23, 2025 Houston Astros 9 : 8 Baltimore Orioles Aug 22, 2025 Houston Astros 10 : 7 Baltimore Orioles Aug 21, 2025 Houston Astros 7 : 2 Baltimore Orioles Aug 19, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 4 Baltimore Orioles Boston Red Sox Latest matches L W W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 24, 2025 New York Yankees 7 : 2 Boston Red Sox Aug 23, 2025 New York Yankees 1 : 12 Boston Red Sox Aug 22, 2025 New York Yankees 0 : 1 Boston Red Sox Aug 21, 2025 New York Yankees 3 : 6 Boston Red Sox Aug 19, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 4 : 3 Boston Red Sox

