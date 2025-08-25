Dodgers vs Reds Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 25

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on Monday night in a crucial matchup that could shape both teams' playoff positioning, with the Dodgers looking to regain their NL West lead after falling behind San Diego.

Hunter Greene takes the mound for Cincinnati riding a strong 2.63 ERA as the Reds sit 2.5 games back in the Wild Card race, while LA counters with Emmet Sheehan despite recent struggles that have seen him allow 11 runs over his last three starts.

With the Dodgers' offense leading MLB in scoring but their pitching staff ranked just 18th in ERA, this series opener presents a fascinating clash between Cincinnati's improving form and Los Angeles' championship aspirations.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cincinnati Reds matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 64% chance of defeating the Dodgers. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Dodgers -140 Moneyline Win % 36 % 64 % Cincinnati Reds +120 Los Angeles Dodgers: 36% win probability Struggling recent form with 2-3 record in last 5 games (Recent form: WLLWL shows inconsistency)

Defensive concerns allowing 582 runs, significantly higher than Reds' 545 runs allowed

Poor recent momentum despite strong overall record, suggesting late-season fade with only 1 win in last 3 games Cincinnati Reds: 64% win probability Strong recent momentum with 4-1 record in last 5 games (Recent form: WLLLW shows resilience)

Better run differential efficiency at 593-545 (+48) compared to Dodgers' bloated 676-582 (+94 but allowing too many runs)

Solid middle-tier positioning at .519 win percentage shows consistency against quality competition

Dodgers vs. Reds Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds preview

The Dodgers head into Monday night's series opener having lost their grip on the NL West lead, dropping to second place after a disappointing series loss to the Padres that has them trailing by a game.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati sits in a precarious fourth place in the Wild Card race, 2.5 games behind the Mets and desperate to string together wins after dropping three straight to Arizona following a promising three-game winning streak.

Hunter Greene takes the ball for the Reds with his 2.63 ERA looking sharp, though he's struggled against LA historically with a 1-2 record and 4.37 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers.

The pitching matchup favors Cincinnati on paper, as Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan has been getting knocked around lately, surrendering 11 runs over his last three outings and looking particularly vulnerable at home.

Los Angeles still leads baseball in scoring at 5.14 runs per game behind Shohei Ohtani's 44 home runs, but they've managed just 3.67 runs per game in their last three contests as the offense has cooled considerably.

Both teams desperately need this series with playoff positioning on the line, making Monday's opener a crucial measuring stick for two clubs trying to find their footing down the stretch.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Dodgers sit 4th in the National League with 74-57 record (.565 winning percentage) 2 Cincinnati Reds rank 7th in the National League at 68-63 (.519 winning percentage) 3 Dodgers have scored 676 runs while allowing 582, giving them a +94 run differential 4 Reds show 593 runs scored and 545 allowed for a +48 run differential

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds form Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches W W W W W Victories 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Aug 24, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 8 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 4 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 0 : 6 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 16, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers Cincinnati Reds Latest matches W L L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 24, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 1 : 6 Cincinnati Reds Aug 24, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 10 : 1 Cincinnati Reds Aug 23, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 6 : 5 Cincinnati Reds Aug 21, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 2 : 1 Cincinnati Reds Aug 20, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 4 : 6 Cincinnati Reds

