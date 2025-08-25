Marlins vs Braves Prediction: Home Advantage & Betting Value For August 25

The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves clash Monday night at loanDepot park with both teams fighting for relevance in what's been a disappointing season for each club.

Miami enters as heavy home favourites at -196 despite sitting just three games ahead of Atlanta in the standings, with Edward Cabrera taking the mound against the Braves' Spencer Strider in a key pitching matchup.

With both teams posting sub-.500 records and struggling offensively this season, Monday's contest could provide crucial momentum heading into the final stretch.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves prediction: who will win? For tonight's Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves matchup, our predictive model gives the Marlins a 61% chance of defeating the Braves. Pre-game probabilities Miami Marlins +118 Moneyline Win % 61 % 39 % Atlanta Braves -124 Miami Marlins: 61% win probability Home field advantage with solid offensive production (562 runs scored in 130 games)

Better recent form momentum with mixed results but competitive play

Stronger run differential than division rival (-64 vs -21 compared to Braves' -21). Atlanta Braves: 39% win probability Poor road performance contributing to disappointing 59-71 record

Inconsistent recent form showing WLLWW pattern

Struggling offense with just 570 runs scored compared to 591 runs allowed

Marlins vs. Braves Odds

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves preview

Atlanta heads to Miami on Monday night with both teams locked in underwhelming seasons, the Braves at 58-69 and the Marlins just two games better at 60-67.

Spencer Strider returns to the mound for Atlanta with his impressive 3.85 ERA and dominant strikeout ability, facing Edward Cabrera who brings a slightly higher 4.09 ERA but has shown flashes of brilliance.

The Marlins enter as heavy favorites at -196 despite their modest home record, largely banking on Cabrera's ability to keep Atlanta's inconsistent offense in check.

Both bullpens have struggled with identical 61% save rates, setting up potential late-game drama if the starters can keep this one close through seven innings.

Miami's slightly better offensive numbers this season mask recent struggles, while Atlanta's veteran lineup remains capable of explosive innings despite ranking middle-of-the-pack in most categories.

With both teams essentially playing out the string, this matchup could come down to which starter can provide the deeper outing and spare their overworked relief corps.

Key stats 1 Miami sits 11th in the National League with a 61-69 record (.469), while Atlanta ranks 12th at 59-71 (.454) 2 The Marlins have scored 562 runs but allowed 626, giving them a -64 run differential compared to Atlanta's -21 differential (570 runs scored, 591 allowed) 3 Miami's recent form shows mixed results at 2-3 in their last five games (WLLWL), while the Braves are coming off back-to-back wins in a 3-2 stretch (WLLWW) 4 Both teams sit in the bottom half of the NL East division, with Miami third and Atlanta fourth, trailing division leader Philadelphia by 15 and 17 games respectively

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves form Miami Marlins Latest matches W L L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 24, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 3 : 5 Miami Marlins Aug 23, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 7 : 6 Miami Marlins Aug 22, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 5 : 2 Miami Marlins Aug 20, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 2 : 6 Miami Marlins Aug 17, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 5 Miami Marlins Atlanta Braves Latest matches W L L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 24, 2025 New York Mets 3 : 4 Atlanta Braves Aug 23, 2025 New York Mets 9 : 2 Atlanta Braves Aug 22, 2025 New York Mets 12 : 7 Atlanta Braves Aug 20, 2025 Chicago White Sox 0 : 1 Atlanta Braves Aug 19, 2025 Chicago White Sox 10 : 11 Atlanta Braves

