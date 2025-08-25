Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds Breakdown - August 25

The Milwaukee Brewers welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to American Family Field on Monday night as two NL clubs head in opposite directions with different motivations driving their final month push.

Milwaukee enters with an 80-48 record and a commanding six-game lead atop the NL Central, while Arizona sits at 62-66 and battles to stay within striking distance of the final wild card spot.

With Brandon Woodruff taking the mound for the Brewers against Eduardo Rodriguez, who has struggled to a 5.40 ERA this season, the pitching matchup could prove decisive in what promises to be a pivotal four-game series opener.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks prediction: who will win? For tonight's Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks matchup, our predictive model gives the Brewers a 68% chance of defeating the Diamondbacks. Pre-game probabilities Milwaukee Brewers -178 Moneyline Win % 68 % 32 % Arizona Diamondbacks +150 Milwaukee Brewers: 68% win probability Best record in National League at 81-50 (.618 winning percentage)

Elite run differential with +159 (666 runs scored, 507 runs allowed)

Strong recent momentum despite mixed 5-game form (LLWWL) Arizona Diamondbacks: 32% win probability Below .500 record at 64-67 (.489 winning percentage)

Poor run differential at +10 (645 runs scored, 635 runs allowed)

Inconsistent road performance as underdogs against division leaders

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Odds

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview

The Diamondbacks roll into Milwaukee riding a four-game winning streak after dismantling Cincinnati 10-1 Saturday, with Arizona desperately chasing that final NL Wild Card spot sitting 5.5 games back of the Mets.

Milwaukee's got their own concerns after dropping four of six games recently, though they still hold a comfortable six-game lead atop the NL Central and can afford to weather some rough patches.

Eduardo Rodriguez takes the ball for Arizona with plenty to prove after posting a bloated 5.40 ERA this season, though he's historically pitched well against Milwaukee with a 2.60 ERA in three previous starts against the Brewers.

The home side counters with Brandon Woodruff, who's been a steadying force since returning from injury with a sharp 2.47 ERA across eight starts this year.

Milwaukee's offense has been clicking at home all season, averaging over five runs per game, while Arizona's road offense has been more modest at 4.68 runs per contest away from the desert.

This series opener sets the tone for what could be a pivotal four-game set, with the Diamondbacks needing every win they can get while Milwaukee looks to maintain their division stranglehold.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee leads the NL with an 81-50 record (.618), 7 games ahead of second-place Chicago Cubs 2 Arizona sits 8th in the NL at 64-67 (.489), 17 games behind Milwaukee in the standings 3 The Brewers boast a +159 run differential (666 scored, 507 allowed) compared to Arizona's +10 (645-635) 4 Milwaukee has struggled recently with a 2-3 record in their last 5 games, while Arizona has been hot at 4-1

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks form Milwaukee Brewers Latest matches L L W W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 24, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 3 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 23, 2025 San Francisco Giants 7 : 1 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 23, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 5 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 21, 2025 Chicago Cubs 1 : 4 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 21, 2025 Chicago Cubs 4 : 3 Milwaukee Brewers Arizona Diamondbacks Latest matches L W W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 24, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 6 : 1 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 24, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 1 : 10 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 23, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 5 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 17, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 5 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 17, 2025 Colorado Rockies 10 : 7 Arizona Diamondbacks

