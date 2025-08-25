MLB Best Bets Today: Expert Picks Target Road Dogs and Pitcher Trends

Monday's MLB slate features several compelling betting angles as playoff races heat up in both leagues.
Our experts are targeting road underdogs and pitcher-specific trends, with value plays emerging from struggling starters and hot offenses.
From Spencer Strider's August struggles in Miami to Jacob deGrom's dominant form in Texas, here's our breakdown of today's best MLB betting opportunities.
MLB best bets
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|6:40 PM
@
|7:07 PM
@
|7:40 PM
@
|8:05 PM
@
|9:40 PM
Marlins vs. Braves betting tips
Spencer Strider has been a complete disaster in August, surrendering 20 earned runs across just 11.2 innings in three starts this month.
Atlanta's ace entered August with a 3.71 ERA but has watched it balloon to 5.24 after his recent struggles at the worst possible time.
Miami enjoys the significant advantage of playing their seventh game of a nine-game homestand while Atlanta travels after a six-game home stretch.
The Marlins' Edward Cabrera has been dominant at home, holding opponents to a .229 batting average in his own ballpark this season.
With Austin Riley now done for the season due to surgery, the Braves have lost a key offensive piece while facing a Miami team that ranks ninth in runs scored during August.
Blue Jays vs. Twins betting tips
Joe Ryan has been Minnesota's most reliable starter with a sharp 2.77 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through 143 innings of stellar work.
The right-hander has dominated in August with 22 strikeouts against just four walks, showing exceptional command and control.
Toronto's offense has been ice cold lately, posting a pathetic .206 batting average over their last six games which ranks 26th in baseball.
Max Scherzer brings veteran savvy to the mound for Toronto with a 1.80 ERA across four August starts, clearly finding his groove.
Both starters should keep runs at a premium early, especially with Minnesota's depleted lineup following their historic trade deadline selloff.
White Sox vs. Royals betting tips
The Royals showcase superior pitching depth with Noah Cameron owning a stellar 2.53 ERA compared to Shane Smith's 4.12 mark for Chicago.
Cameron has been exceptional in his last three starts, allowing just three earned runs across 15.2 innings while the White Sox starter has struggled mightily.
Smith has failed to complete five innings in six of his last nine outings, creating early bullpen pressure for a Chicago relief corps that has been inconsistent.
Kansas City enters this matchup swinging hot bats with a .271 average and five runs per game over their last seven contests.
The Royals sit just three games back in the wild card race, providing crucial motivation against a White Sox team that has lost eight of Smith's last nine starts.
Rangers vs. Angels betting tips
The Rangers are riding tremendous momentum after sweeping Cleveland in dominant fashion, outscoring the Guardians 19-3 across three games.
Jacob deGrom takes the mound with elite stuff, posting a 2.76 ERA while leading Texas in innings pitched with his 148-30 strikeout to walk ratio.
Los Angeles limps into this series after getting swept at home by Chicago, losing five of their last six games in disappointing fashion.
Jose Soriano has been inconsistent for the Angels, recently allowing five runs in 5.2 innings despite the team managing to win that particular start.
Texas sits just 4.5 games out of a wild card spot and desperately needs these division games, while the Angels are trending in the wrong direction.
Mariners vs. Padres betting tips
The Padres are tied for the best record in the NL West at 74-57 and playing exceptional baseball down the stretch.
San Diego's offense has exploded lately, plating 30 runs across their last six games to provide strong run support.
Bryce Miller has struggled significantly for Seattle, allowing 35 runs in just 53 innings with a concerning 5.63 expected ERA.
The Mariners have been trending in the wrong direction, winning just two of their last 10 games despite holding a wild card spot.
Seattle's pitching staff has been unable to contain opposing offenses, giving the hot-hitting Padres lineup multiple opportunities to break games open.
