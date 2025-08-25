MLB Best Bets Today: Expert Picks Target Road Dogs and Pitcher Trends

Spencer Strider has been a complete disaster in August, surrendering 20 earned runs across just 11.2 innings in three starts this month.

Atlanta's ace entered August with a 3.71 ERA but has watched it balloon to 5.24 after his recent struggles at the worst possible time.

Miami enjoys the significant advantage of playing their seventh game of a nine-game homestand while Atlanta travels after a six-game home stretch.

The Marlins' Edward Cabrera has been dominant at home, holding opponents to a .229 batting average in his own ballpark this season.

With Austin Riley now done for the season due to surgery, the Braves have lost a key offensive piece while facing a Miami team that ranks ninth in runs scored during August.