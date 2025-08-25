Mets vs Phillies Prediction: Expert Picks & Stats Breakdown - August 25

The Philadelphia Phillies travel to Citi Field on Monday night as heavy favourites against the New York Mets, with both clubs locked in tight divisional races that make every late-season matchup crucial.

Philadelphia enters with a stellar 74-53 record and clear momentum, while the Mets sit at 67-60 and need every home win they can get to keep their playoff hopes alive.

With Cristopher Sanchez taking the mound for the Phillies against Kodai Senga, this pitching matchup could determine which team gains the upper hand in what promises to be a tightly contested affair.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies prediction: who will win? For tonight's Mets vs Phillies matchup, our predictive model gives the Phillies a 64% chance of defeating the Mets. Pre-game probabilities New York Mets +106 Moneyline Win % 36 % 64 % Philadelphia Phillies -124 New York Mets: 36% win probability Inconsistent recent play with LWWLL form showing just 2 wins in last 5 outings

Weaker offensive output scoring 4.56 runs per game compared to Phillies' 4.75

Seven-game deficit in NL East standings trailing Philadelphia by significant margin Philadelphia Phillies: 64% win probability Superior record advantage with 76-54 (.585 win percentage) compared to Mets' 69-61 (.531)

Elite run production averaging 4.75 runs per game (617 runs in 130 games) versus Mets' 4.56

Strong recent momentum with WWLWW form showing 4 wins in last 5 games

Mets vs. Phillies Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview

The Phillies roll into Citi Field riding a solid 74-53 record while the Mets sit at 67-60, with Philadelphia holding a slight edge as road favorites at -122 in what shapes up as a classic NL East battle.

Cristopher Sanchez takes the hill for Philadelphia with a career 3.30 ERA and solid command, facing off against Kodai Senga, who's been impressive when healthy with a 2.84 career ERA but has dealt with injury concerns this season.

Philadelphia's offense has been clicking at 4.8 runs per game behind 156 home runs, though their bullpen has struggled with just a 64.2% save rate that could be a factor in close games.

The Mets counter with a respectable 4.48 runs per contest but have been less consistent, striking out over 1,000 times while their bullpen sits at 62.1% in save situations.

Both teams feature solid defensive units, with the Phillies ranking third in fielding percentage at .990 compared to the Mets' .987 mark, suggesting this could come down to which pitcher can limit hard contact.

With division positioning still at stake in late August, expect both clubs to push their starters deeper into this one, making early run support crucial for whoever gets the better matchup against the opposing lineup.

Key stats 1 Philadelphia leads the NL East with a 76-54 record (.585), seven games ahead of the second-place Mets (69-61, .531) 2 The Phillies have scored 617 runs while allowing 516, giving them a +101 run differential compared to the Mets' +47 (593 scored, 546 allowed) 3 Philadelphia enters on strong form with four wins in their last five games (WWLWW), while New York has struggled recently at 2-3 (LWWLL) 4 Both teams sit well above .500 but the Phillies hold a significant divisional advantage with just 30 games remaining in the regular season

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies form New York Mets Latest matches L W W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 24, 2025 Atlanta Braves 4 : 3 New York Mets Aug 23, 2025 Atlanta Braves 2 : 9 New York Mets Aug 22, 2025 Atlanta Braves 7 : 12 New York Mets Aug 21, 2025 Washington Nationals 9 : 3 New York Mets Aug 20, 2025 Washington Nationals 5 : 4 New York Mets Philadelphia Phillies Latest matches W W L W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 24, 2025 Washington Nationals 2 : 3 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 23, 2025 Washington Nationals 4 : 6 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 22, 2025 Washington Nationals 5 : 4 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 20, 2025 Seattle Mariners 2 : 11 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 17, 2025 Washington Nationals 9 : 11 Philadelphia Phillies

