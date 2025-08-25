Yankees vs Nationals Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks For August 25

The Washington Nationals (52-75) head into Yankee Stadium on Monday night looking to build on their recent momentum, having won eight of their last 14 games despite sitting near the bottom of the National League standings.

The Yankees (69-58) need to bounce back quickly after a brutal four-game series against Boston that saw their offense manage just four runs through three contests, though they remain firmly in the American League wild card hunt.

With rookie right-handers Brad Lord and Cam Schlittler taking the mound, this interleague matchup features two teams heading in opposite directions but both capable of surprising results.

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Washington Nationals matchup, our predictive model gives the Yankees a 59% chance of defeating the Nationals. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -225 Moneyline Win % 59 % 41 % Washington Nationals +200 New York Yankees: 59% win probability Strong offensive production with 666 runs scored, ranking among the top 5 in the American League

Better overall record at 70-60 (.538 winning percentage) compared to Washington's 53-77 (.408)

Superior run differential with Yankees allowing 565 runs versus Nationals giving up 710 runs Washington Nationals: 41% win probability Worst pitching in the National League, allowing 710 runs (5.46 runs per game)

Poor road performance expected given overall .408 winning percentage, fourth-worst in NL

Recent struggles with inconsistent form, sitting 24 games under .500 at 53-77

Yankees vs. Nationals Odds

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals preview

The Washington Nationals roll into the Bronx riding some unexpected momentum, having won eight of their last 14 games despite sitting at 52-75 overall.

This interleague matchup features two rookie righties on the mound, with Washington's Brad Lord (4-6, 3.47 ERA) coming off a shaky outing against the Mets where he surrendered four earned runs.

New York enters this series looking to shake off a brutal weekend against Boston, where they managed just four runs across three games and watched their five-game winning streak evaporate.

The Yankees' offense has actually been productive against righties lately, posting an .845 OPS over the past 10 days, which could spell trouble for Lord who's showing signs of fatigue after already throwing 96 innings in his rookie campaign.

Cam Schlittler gets the ball for New York and has been sharp in August, allowing just one earned run over his last two starts while showcasing elite fastball velocity.

With both bullpens struggling for consistency all season and the total set at 8.5, this Monday night clash could turn into a higher-scoring affair than the betting market expects.

Key stats 1 Yankees sit 3rd in AL East at 70-60, 6 games back of division-leading Blue Jays 2 Washington ranks dead last in NL East at 53-77, 23 games behind Philadelphia 3 The Yankees' offense has been explosive with 666 runs scored, second-most in their division 4 Washington's pitching has been dreadful, allowing a league-worst 710 runs against

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals form New York Yankees Latest matches W L L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 24, 2025 Boston Red Sox 2 : 7 New York Yankees Aug 23, 2025 Boston Red Sox 12 : 1 New York Yankees Aug 22, 2025 Boston Red Sox 1 : 0 New York Yankees Aug 20, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 4 : 6 New York Yankees Mar 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 2 New York Yankees Washington Nationals Latest matches L L W W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 24, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 3 : 2 Washington Nationals Aug 23, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 6 : 4 Washington Nationals Aug 22, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 4 : 5 Washington Nationals Aug 21, 2025 New York Mets 3 : 9 Washington Nationals Aug 20, 2025 New York Mets 4 : 5 Washington Nationals

