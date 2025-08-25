Mariners vs Padres Prediction: Road Underdog Value & Over Pick - August 26

The Seattle Mariners host the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park with both teams fighting for postseason positioning, as the NL West-leading Padres (74-57) look to pull away in their division while the Mariners (70-61) cling to the final AL wild card spot despite winning just two of their last 10 games.

Starting pitchers JP Sears and Bryce Miller have both struggled this season, setting up what could be a high-scoring affair between two lineups that have shown recent offensive life.

With the Padres' Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. squaring off against the Mariners' Cal Raleigh and his league-leading 47 home runs, this matchup offers plenty of betting value in a crucial late-season clash.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres prediction: who will win? For tonight's Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres matchup, our predictive model gives the Padres a 60.5% chance of defeating the Mariners. Pre-game probabilities Seattle Mariners -130 Moneyline Win % 39.5 % 60.5 % San Diego Padres +114 Seattle Mariners: 39.5% win probability Inconsistent recent form showing WLWLL in last 5 games

Defensive struggles allowing 575 runs this season

Lower winning percentage at .534 compared to Padres' .565 San Diego Padres: 60.5% win probability Superior defensive efficiency (491 runs allowed vs Mariners' 575)

Strong recent momentum with LWWWW form in last 5 games

Better run differential at +57 compared to Mariners' +22

Mariners vs. Padres Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres preview

The Padres arrive in Seattle sitting pretty atop the NL West at 74-57, but they'll face a Mariners team desperately clinging to that final AL wild card spot after managing just two wins in their last ten games.

JP Sears takes the mound for San Diego carrying a concerning 4.15 expected ERA and having surrendered 69 runs across 129 innings, though his offense has awakened with 30 runs over their last six contests.

Seattle counters with Bryce Miller, who's been even shakier with a bloated 5.63 expected ERA and opponents tattooing him for hard contact at a 48.2% clip in his 53 innings of work.

The Mariners' power surge has been led by Cal Raleigh's monster 47 home runs, while the Padres have gotten steady production from Manny Machado (.292/.354/.482) and recent trade acquisitions like Ryan O'Hearn providing crucial depth.

With both starters struggling to keep runs off the board and Seattle needing every possible win to stay in playoff contention, this late-August clash could turn into an offensive showcase under the T-Mobile Park lights.

The Mariners' home crowd will be hoping their team can snap out of this recent funk, but the Padres arrive with momentum and the luxury of playing with house money as division leaders.

Key stats 1 Seattle sits 2nd in AL West at 70-61 (.534), trailing Houston by just 2 games 2 San Diego holds 2nd in NL West at 74-57 (.565), tied with the Dodgers but 7 games clear of 3rd 3 Mariners recent form shows inconsistency at 3-2 in last 5 (WLWLL), while Padres are hot at 4-1 (LWWWW) 4 San Diego boasts MLB's 3rd-best run differential at +57 (548 scored, 491 allowed) compared to Seattle's +22 (597-575)

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres form Seattle Mariners Latest matches W L W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 24, 2025 Athletics 4 : 11 Seattle Mariners Aug 24, 2025 Athletics 2 : 1 Seattle Mariners Aug 23, 2025 Athletics 2 : 3 Seattle Mariners Aug 20, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 11 : 2 Seattle Mariners Aug 19, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 6 : 4 Seattle Mariners San Diego Padres Latest matches L W W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 24, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 8 : 2 San Diego Padres Aug 24, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 1 : 5 San Diego Padres Aug 23, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 1 : 2 San Diego Padres Aug 21, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 8 San Diego Padres Aug 17, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 5 : 4 San Diego Padres

