Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Stats For August 25

The Pittsburgh Pirates visit Busch Stadium on Monday night looking to build momentum against a Cardinals team stuck in mediocrity at 64-65 despite their home advantage.

With Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller (4.55 ERA) facing St. Louis rookie Michael McGreevy (3.71 ERA), the pitching matchup presents contrasting styles as the Pirates seek to exploit the Cardinals' 22nd-ranked pitching staff.

The Cardinals enter as -145 favorites, but their inconsistent offense averaging just 4.38 runs per game could struggle against a Pirates defense ranked 7th in defensive efficiency.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates prediction: who will win? For tonight's St. Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates matchup, our predictive model gives the Cardinals a 66.5% chance of defeating the Pirates. Pre-game probabilities St. Louis Cardinals -140 Moneyline Win % 66.5 % 33.5 % Pittsburgh Pirates +120 St. Louis Cardinals: 66.5% win probability Better offensive production with 573 runs scored compared to Pirates' 467 runs

Superior run differential at -32 versus Pirates' -70 run differential

Recent momentum with LLWLW form showing competitive games against quality opponents Pittsburgh Pirates: 33.5% win probability Weakest offense in NL Central with just 467 runs scored in 131 games

Poor overall record at 57-74 (.435 winning percentage) ranking 13th in National League

Significant run differential problem allowing 537 runs while scoring only 467

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview

The Pirates roll into St. Louis carrying the weight of a disappointing 54-74 record, but Mitch Keller gives them a fighting chance against a Cardinals team that's barely treading water at 64-65.

Pittsburgh's offense has been among baseball's worst, managing just 3.5 runs per game while striking out over 1,100 times, making every at-bat crucial in what figures to be a low-scoring affair.

Keller brings a 4.55 ERA to the mound, but he'll face a Cardinals lineup that's shown more life lately, averaging 4.38 runs per game behind a more patient approach at the plate.

The Cardinals counter with Michael McGreevy, whose 3.71 ERA and solid 1.075 WHIP suggest he could keep Pittsburgh's struggling bats quiet at Busch Stadium.

With both bullpens showing vulnerability this season, this Monday night matchup might come down to which starter can give his team the deeper outing.

The Cardinals need every win they can get to stay relevant in what's been a frustrating season, while the Pirates are simply playing for pride and development down the stretch.

Key stats 1 St. Louis Cardinals sit 9th in National League with 64-67 record (.489), 17 games behind division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 2 Pittsburgh Pirates rank 13th in National League at 57-74 (.435), 24 games back of Milwaukee in NL Central 3 Cardinals have scored 573 runs but allowed 605 this season, while Pirates have managed just 467 runs against 537 allowed 4 Both teams struggling recently with Cardinals going LLWLW and Pirates showing WWWWL in their last five games

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates form St. Louis Cardinals Latest matches L L W L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 24, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 7 : 2 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 22, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 10 : 6 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 21, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 4 : 7 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 20, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 2 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 19, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 7 St. Louis Cardinals Pittsburgh Pirates Latest matches W W W W L Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 24, 2025 Colorado Rockies 0 : 4 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 23, 2025 Colorado Rockies 1 : 5 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 22, 2025 Colorado Rockies 0 : 9 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 20, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 1 : 2 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 19, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 7 : 3 Pittsburgh Pirates

