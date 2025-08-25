Rangers vs Angels Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 25

The Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night at Globe Life Field, with both AL West rivals sitting at .500 or below but heading in opposite directions.

Texas enters this series riding a three-game sweep of Cleveland where they outscored the Guardians 19-3, while the Angels limp into Arlington after getting swept at home by Chicago.

Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the Rangers looking to continue his stellar 2.76 ERA campaign, while Los Angeles counters with Jose Soriano as they try to snap a three-game skid.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels prediction: who will win? For tonight's Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels matchup, our predictive model gives the Rangers a 53.67% chance of defeating the Angels. Pre-game probabilities Texas Rangers -166 Moneyline Win % 53.67 % 46.33 % Los Angeles Angels +150 Texas Rangers: 53.67% win probability Strong defensive foundation allowing just 483 runs against in 132 games

Better recent momentum with WWWLW form compared to Angels' LLLWL slide

Superior run differential at +63 (546 scored, 483 allowed) vs Angels' -88 Los Angeles Angels: 46.33% win probability Defensive struggles giving up 652 runs in 130 games, third-worst in AL

Poor recent form with LLLWL record over last five games

Negative run differential of -88 (564 scored, 652 allowed) indicates consistent issues

Rangers vs. Angels Odds

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels preview

The Angels limp into Arlington fresh off a brutal homestand that saw them swept by the Cubs and take two of three losses to Cincinnati, extending their struggles in what's become a disappointing campaign.

Meanwhile, Texas rides high after dismantling Cleveland in a dominant three-game sweep, outscoring the Guardians 19-3 while posting back-to-back shutouts to close the series.

Jacob deGrom takes the ball for the Rangers with his vintage form intact, sporting a stellar 2.76 ERA and fresh off five scoreless innings against Toronto, while the Angels counter with Jose Soriano, who's been solid despite his team's offensive woes.

Taylor Ward continues to be the lone bright spot for Los Angeles with 30 homers and 94 RBIs, but the Angels' lineup has managed just five runs in their last three games.

The Rangers find themselves in a much better spot at 66-66, sitting 4.5 games back of a Wild Card berth compared to the Angels' 61-69 record that has them fighting to stay out of the AL West cellar.

With Texas holding a 6-4 season series advantage and playing at Globe Life Field where they've been more comfortable, the momentum clearly favors the home side in this divisional matchup.

Key stats 1 Texas Rangers sit 3rd in AL West with a .500 record (66-66), 6 games behind division-leading Houston Astros 2 Los Angeles Angels rank 4th in AL West at .469 (61-69), trailing the Rangers by 5 games in the standings 3 Rangers have scored 546 runs while allowing 483, giving them a positive run differential of +63 this season 4 Angels have struggled defensively, allowing 652 runs against 564 scored for a poor run differential of -88

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels form Texas Rangers Latest matches W W W L W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 24, 2025 Cleveland Indians 0 : 5 Texas Rangers Aug 23, 2025 Cleveland Indians 0 : 10 Texas Rangers Aug 23, 2025 Cleveland Indians 3 : 4 Texas Rangers Aug 21, 2025 Kansas City Royals 6 : 4 Texas Rangers Aug 20, 2025 Kansas City Royals 3 : 6 Texas Rangers Los Angeles Angels Latest matches L L L W L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 24, 2025 Chicago Cubs 4 : 3 Los Angeles Angels Aug 24, 2025 Chicago Cubs 12 : 1 Los Angeles Angels Aug 23, 2025 Chicago Cubs 3 : 2 Los Angeles Angels Aug 17, 2025 Athletics 5 : 11 Los Angeles Angels Aug 17, 2025 Athletics 7 : 2 Los Angeles Angels

