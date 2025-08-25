Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction: Sharp Picks & Odds Analysis For August 25

The Toronto Blue Jays look to extend their grip on the AL East when they host the struggling Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre on Monday night at 7:07 PM ET.

Max Scherzer takes the mound for the surging Blue Jays (76-55), who lead the division by five games and have gone 45-26 since June 1st, while Minnesota (59-71) sends Joe Ryan to the hill as they face an uphill battle to salvage their season after a brutal 28-44 stretch following their strong May.

With Toronto dominant at home (42-21) and the Twins limping toward the finish line at 2-8 in their last 10 games, this matchup presents a clear contrast between a team chasing playoff glory and one already planning for next year.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Toronto Blue Jays vs Minnesota Twins matchup, our predictive model gives the Blue Jays a 55.33% chance of defeating the Twins. Pre-game probabilities Toronto Blue Jays -140 Moneyline Win % 55.33 % 44.67 % Minnesota Twins +122 Toronto Blue Jays: 55.33% win probability Strong offensive production (640 runs scored, 2nd in AL East)

Superior winning percentage (.580 vs .454 for Minnesota)

Better run differential (+55 compared to Minnesota's -57) Minnesota Twins: 44.67% win probability Poor recent form with five-game losing streak (LLWLL)

Struggling record at 59-71 (.454 winning percentage)

Negative run differential allowing 57 more runs than scored

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Blue Jays vs. Twins Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins preview

The Blue Jays find themselves in an unexpected position this late in the season, sitting five games clear atop the AL East while the Twins have essentially thrown in the towel after their front office gutted the roster at the trade deadline.

Toronto's remarkable 45-26 surge since June has them looking like legitimate contenders, especially with their dominant 42-21 home record at Rogers Centre, where they've been nearly unbeatable under the lights.

Max Scherzer takes the ball for the Jays, and at 41, the veteran right-hander continues to defy Father Time with a solid 3.60 ERA across 11 starts since joining Toronto's rotation.

Meanwhile, Minnesota sends out Joe Ryan, who got hammered for five runs in just four innings against Oakland his last time out, a performance that perfectly encapsulates the Twins' miserable 28-44 collapse since their strong May showing.

The contrast couldn't be starker between these two clubs - Toronto hunting their first division crown in years while Minnesota limps toward October with nothing left to play for except professional pride.

With the Twins managing just 4.0 runs per game since the All-Star break and their season effectively over, this feels like a prime spot for the surging Blue Jays to keep building momentum in front of their home crowd.

Key stats 1 Toronto leads the AL East with a 76-55 record (.580), sitting 5 games ahead of Boston 2 Minnesota sits 4th in the AL Central at 59-71 (.454), 19 games behind division-leading Detroit 3 Blue Jays have scored 640 runs while allowing 585 this season, a +55 run differential 4 Twins are struggling with a -57 run differential, scoring just 537 runs while giving up 594

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins form Toronto Blue Jays Latest matches L W W L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 24, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 3 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 23, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 7 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 22, 2025 Miami Marlins 2 : 5 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 20, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 2 : 1 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 19, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 3 : 7 Toronto Blue Jays Minnesota Twins Latest matches L L W L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 24, 2025 Chicago White Sox 8 : 0 Minnesota Twins Aug 23, 2025 Chicago White Sox 7 : 3 Minnesota Twins Aug 22, 2025 Chicago White Sox 7 : 9 Minnesota Twins Aug 21, 2025 Athletics 8 : 3 Minnesota Twins Aug 20, 2025 Athletics 4 : 2 Minnesota Twins

Betting on the MLB?