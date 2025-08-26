Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction: Expert Picks & Playoff Race Odds - August 26

The Boston Red Sox carry playoff hopes into Tuesday's clash with Baltimore, sitting as the AL's top wild card team while the Orioles play spoiler from the bottom of the division standings.

Lucas Giolito takes the ball for Boston looking to bounce back after allowing three runs to these same Yankees in his last outing, while Kyle Bradish makes his season debut for Baltimore after spending time in the minors working his way back.

With the Red Sox holding a 71-60 record and clinging to postseason position, every game matters as they face an Orioles squad that snapped a three-game slide but remains 9.5 games out of wild card contention.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 58% chance of defeating the Orioles. Pre-game probabilities Baltimore Orioles -102 Moneyline Win % 42 % 58 % Boston Red Sox -112 Baltimore Orioles: 42% win probability Worst run differential in AL East allowing 4.91 runs per game while scoring just 4.35

Poor recent form losing four of last five games including three straight losses

Struggling defensively with 643 runs allowed, second-most in their division Boston Red Sox: 58% win probability Superior offensive production averaging 4.98 runs per game compared to Baltimore's 4.35

Better overall record at 72-60 (.545) versus Baltimore's 60-71 (.458)

Stronger recent form with three wins in last five games (WLWWW) while Baltimore has struggled (LWLLL)

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox preview

The Red Sox enter Tuesday night clinging to the top wild card spot in a tight AL playoff race, sitting four games clear of Kansas City but needing every win they can get down the stretch.

Baltimore's season may be lost at 60-70, but they're not rolling over - the Orioles just snapped a three-game skid with a gutsy 3-2 win over Houston behind Trevor Rogers' seven strong innings.

Lucas Giolito takes the mound for Boston looking to bounce back after allowing three runs to these same Yankees in his last outing, though the Red Sox still managed to win that game 6-3.

The wildcard here is Kyle Bradish making his first big league start in over a year for Baltimore after working his way back through the minors following injury.

Boston's offense has been clicking all season, ranking fourth in MLB with nearly five runs per game, while Baltimore has shown some pop at home despite their struggles.

The Orioles may be out of contention, but they've got nothing to lose and everything to prove with a pitcher desperate to show he belongs back in the majors.

Key stats 1 Boston sits 2nd in AL East with 72-60 record (.545), 12 games ahead of Baltimore who languishes at 60-71 (.458) 2 Red Sox offense has been prolific with 657 runs scored compared to Baltimore's 570, a significant 87-run advantage 3 Baltimore's pitching struggles continue as they've allowed 643 runs against versus Boston's 556, showing a concerning 87-run deficit 4 Recent form favors Boston with WLWWW over last 5 games while Baltimore limps in with LWLLL, losing 4 of their last 5

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox form Baltimore Orioles Latest matches L W L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 25, 2025 Boston Red Sox 4 : 3 Baltimore Orioles Aug 24, 2025 Houston Astros 2 : 3 Baltimore Orioles Aug 23, 2025 Houston Astros 9 : 8 Baltimore Orioles Aug 22, 2025 Houston Astros 10 : 7 Baltimore Orioles Aug 21, 2025 Houston Astros 7 : 2 Baltimore Orioles Boston Red Sox Latest matches W L W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 25, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 3 : 4 Boston Red Sox Aug 24, 2025 New York Yankees 7 : 2 Boston Red Sox Aug 23, 2025 New York Yankees 1 : 12 Boston Red Sox Aug 22, 2025 New York Yankees 0 : 1 Boston Red Sox Aug 21, 2025 New York Yankees 3 : 6 Boston Red Sox

Betting on the MLB?