White Sox vs Royals Prediction: Best Bets & Under Value - August 26

The Kansas City Royals visit Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night as heavy favorites against the struggling Chicago White Sox, with KC fighting to stay in the Wild Card hunt while the White Sox look to play spoiler despite their disappointing 47-83 record.

The Royals have dominated this AL Central rivalry recently, going 8-2 in their last 10 matchups against Chicago, but the White Sox have shown surprising fight this season with the fourth-best run line record in MLB.

With Michael Lorenzen taking the mound for Kansas City against Martin Perez for Chicago, and both offenses ranking among baseball's least productive units, the total of 8.5 runs could be the sharper play in this division clash.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals matchup, our predictive model gives the Royals a 55% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities Chicago White Sox +115 Moneyline Win % 45 % 55 % Kansas City Royals -122 Chicago White Sox: 45% win probability Worst record in AL Central at 48-83 with .366 winning percentage

Poor run differential of -65 with 519 scored and 584 allowed

Inconsistent recent play despite three straight wins before two losses Kansas City Royals: 55% win probability Superior overall record at 67-65 vs White Sox 48-83

Much better recent form with LWLLW compared to Chicago's WWWLL

Solid defensive play allowing just 516 runs compared to White Sox 584

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Chicago White Sox Kansas City Royals Moneyline Bet now +115 Bet now -122

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals preview

The White Sox have turned into one of baseball's biggest surprises this season, not for their 47-83 record, but for their ability to keep games competitive despite ranking among the worst offensive teams in the majors.

Chicago enters Tuesday having won two of three against Minnesota, though they're still just 3-7 over their last ten games, while Kansas City dropped two of three to Detroit and sits at 67-64 in a tight Wild Card race.

The pitching matchup favors experience over form, with the Royals' Michael Lorenzen bringing a 4.50 ERA and concerning 5.06 road ERA, while the White Sox counter with Martin Perez, who has looked sharp lately with just two earned runs allowed over his last two starts.

Kansas City has dominated this season series at 8-2, but Chicago's 75-55 run line record ranks fourth-best in MLB, showing they've been competitive even when losing.

The under has cashed in seven of the last ten meetings between these teams, which makes sense given both offenses rank in the bottom third of baseball for run production.

For the Royals, every game matters as they chase their second playoff appearance in a decade, but the White Sox have shown enough fight to make this anything but a guaranteed victory for the visitors.

Key stats 1 Chicago White Sox sit dead last in AL Central at 48-83 (.366), 19 games behind Kansas City 2 Kansas City Royals hold 2nd place in AL Central at 67-65 (.508), 11 games back of division-leading Detroit 3 White Sox have been outscored 584-519 this season, a -65 run differential that ranks among worst in MLB 4 Royals have managed just 506 runs scored this year, lowest offensive output among all AL Central teams

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals form Chicago White Sox Latest matches W W W L L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 25, 2025 Kansas City Royals 0 : 7 Chicago White Sox Aug 24, 2025 Minnesota Twins 0 : 8 Chicago White Sox Aug 23, 2025 Minnesota Twins 3 : 7 Chicago White Sox Aug 22, 2025 Minnesota Twins 9 : 7 Chicago White Sox Aug 20, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 0 Chicago White Sox Kansas City Royals Latest matches L W L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 25, 2025 Chicago White Sox 7 : 0 Kansas City Royals Aug 24, 2025 Detroit Tigers 8 : 10 Kansas City Royals Aug 23, 2025 Detroit Tigers 4 : 2 Kansas City Royals Aug 21, 2025 Texas Rangers 4 : 6 Kansas City Royals Aug 20, 2025 Texas Rangers 6 : 3 Kansas City Royals

Betting on the MLB?