Astros vs Rockies Prediction: Houston Favored in Pitching Mismatch - August 26

The Houston Astros host the struggling Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night at Daikin Park, with vastly different stakes on the line as Houston fights to maintain their two-game AL West lead while Colorado sits at a dismal 37-94 record.

Hunter Brown takes the mound for the Astros with a stellar 2.36 ERA and 10-5 record, facing off against Tanner Gordon who carries a brutal 7.83 ERA in what shapes up as a serious pitching mismatch.

With the Rockies sporting MLB's worst team ERA at 6.00 and just 16 road wins all season, this contest presents Houston with a prime opportunity to pad their division cushion against one of baseball's weakest clubs.

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies prediction: who will win? For tonight's Houston Astros vs Colorado Rockies matchup, our predictive model gives the Astros a 61% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Houston Astros -325 Moneyline Win % 61 % 39 % Colorado Rockies +290 Houston Astros: 61% win probability Strong divisional position sitting first in AL West (72-59, .550 winning percentage)

Solid pitching staff allowing just 541 runs against compared to league average

Recent momentum with LWWWL form showing ability to bounce back from losses Colorado Rockies: 39% win probability Worst record in baseball at 37-94 (.282 winning percentage)

Defensive struggles allowing 840 runs against, most in the majors

Poor road performance as they sit last in NL West, 18 games behind fourth place

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Astros vs. Rockies Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies preview

The Astros sit just two games ahead of Seattle in the AL West race, making every home game crucial as they push toward October, while the Rockies are trudging through one of the more forgettable seasons in franchise history at 37-94.

Houston gets a massive pitching edge with Hunter Brown taking the mound sporting a stellar 2.36 ERA that ranks third in MLB, compared to Colorado starter Tanner Gordon who carries a brutal 7.83 ERA in limited action.

The Rockies have been particularly dreadful away from Coors Field at 16-49, and their team-worst 6.00 ERA suggests this could get ugly against an Astros lineup that's been solid if not spectacular this season.

Brown has been even sharper at home with a 2.27 ERA, and he'll face a Colorado offense that manages just 3.75 runs per game while striking out over 1,200 times.

Houston's defense has been quietly excellent with just 53 errors compared to Colorado's 99 miscues, which could be the difference in what shapes up as a mismatch between playoff contenders and also-rans.

The Astros have everything to play for while the Rockies are simply playing out the string, making this the type of late-season game where motivation and talent gaps become magnified.

Key stats 1 Houston Astros lead the AL West at 72-59 (.550), 1 game ahead of Seattle 2 Colorado Rockies sit dead last in the NL West at 37-94 (.282), 26 games behind the Dodgers 3 The Astros have scored 560 runs while allowing 541, giving them a +19 run differential 4 Colorado has been outscored by 349 runs this season (491 scored, 840 allowed), worst in MLB

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies form Houston Astros Latest matches L W W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 24, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 3 : 2 Houston Astros Aug 23, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 8 : 9 Houston Astros Aug 22, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 7 : 10 Houston Astros Aug 21, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 2 : 7 Houston Astros Aug 20, 2025 Detroit Tigers 7 : 2 Houston Astros Colorado Rockies Latest matches L L L L W Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 24, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 4 : 0 Colorado Rockies Aug 23, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 5 : 1 Colorado Rockies Aug 22, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 9 : 0 Colorado Rockies Aug 21, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 9 : 5 Colorado Rockies Aug 21, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 : 8 Colorado Rockies

Betting on the MLB?