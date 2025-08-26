Dodgers vs Reds Prediction: Kershaw Starts & Best Betting Odds - August 27

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, with Clayton Kershaw taking the mound against Nick Martinez in a clash between playoff contenders.

Los Angeles enters as heavy favorites at -196, looking to extend their offensive dominance behind the league's top-scoring attack (5.16 runs per game) against a Cincinnati squad that has quietly built solid pitching depth with a 3.80 team ERA.

The Reds arrive as live underdogs at +162, banking on Martinez to neutralize a potent Dodgers lineup while their offense tries to solve the future Hall of Famer Kershaw in what shapes up as a classic pitcher's duel.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cincinnati Reds matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 68.5% chance of defeating the Reds. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Dodgers -180 Moneyline Win % 68.5 % 31.5 % Cincinnati Reds +158 Los Angeles Dodgers: 68.5% win probability Elite offensive production averaging 5.17 runs per game (683 runs in 132 games)

Strong recent momentum with three wins in last five games (WWLLW form)

Solid divisional standing at 75-57, leading NL West with .568 winning percentage Cincinnati Reds: 31.5% win probability Poor recent form showing just one win in last five games (LWLLL)

Below .500 record at 68-64 with negative run differential (-41 runs)

Inconsistent performance sitting seven games back of division leader Milwaukee

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Dodgers vs. Reds Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds preview

The Dodgers return home to face Cincinnati with both clubs still fighting for playoff positioning, as Los Angeles sits 74-57 while the Reds hover around .500 at 68-63.

Clayton Kershaw takes the ball for LA with his stellar 2.52 career ERA, facing off against Nick Martinez who brings a more modest 4.17 ERA into Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles has been the league's most potent offense this season, averaging 5.16 runs per game and mashing 196 homers, while Cincinnati's 4.5 runs per contest ranks them solidly in the middle of the pack.

The pitching matchup heavily favors the home side, as Kershaw's dominant career numbers dwarf Martinez's 47-54 record and 4.11 FIP.

Cincinnati's bullpen has struggled with consistency, converting just 62% of save opportunities compared to the Dodgers' similarly shaky 63.2% rate.

Both teams enter this series needing wins, but the Reds face an uphill battle against Kershaw and the majors' top offense at pitcher-friendly Dodger Stadium.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Dodgers lead the NL West with a 75-57 record (.568 winning percentage) after 132 games 2 Cincinnati Reds sit third in the NL Central at 68-64 (.515 winning percentage), 14 games behind Milwaukee 3 The Dodgers have scored 683 runs while allowing 582, giving them a +101 run differential 4 Cincinnati has managed 593 runs scored against 552 allowed for a +41 run differential

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds form Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches W W W W W Victories 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Aug 26, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 0 : 7 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 24, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 8 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 4 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 0 : 6 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers Cincinnati Reds Latest matches L W L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 26, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 7 : 0 Cincinnati Reds Aug 24, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 1 : 6 Cincinnati Reds Aug 24, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 10 : 1 Cincinnati Reds Aug 23, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 6 : 5 Cincinnati Reds Aug 21, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 2 : 1 Cincinnati Reds

Betting on the MLB?