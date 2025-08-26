Marlins vs Braves Prediction: Rookie Waldrep & Best Odds - August 26

The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night in a divisional clash that pits rookie sensation Hurston Waldrep against veteran Sandy Alcantara at loanDepot park.

Waldrep brings a perfect 4-0 record and microscopic 0.73 ERA to the mound, having dominated Miami with just one run allowed in six innings earlier this month, while Alcantara looks to bounce back from a disappointing 6.04 ERA season.

With the Braves riding a hot streak of seven wins in their last ten games and the Marlins struggling through injuries and inconsistent play, this matchup could define the trajectory of both teams' remaining campaign.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves prediction: who will win? For tonight's Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves matchup, our predictive model gives the Braves a 52% chance of defeating the Marlins. Pre-game probabilities Miami Marlins +105 Moneyline Win % 48 % 52 % Atlanta Braves -118 Miami Marlins: 48% win probability Poor recent form going 2-3 in last five games (WWLLW)

Struggling pitching staff allowing 627 runs against this season

Inconsistent offensive production with only 564 runs scored Atlanta Braves: 52% win probability Recent offensive surge with 571 runs scored despite struggles

Road experience with proven ability to win away from home

Better run differential showing more balanced team performance

Marlins vs. Braves Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves preview

The Braves and Marlins resume their divisional rivalry at loanDepot park with Atlanta riding momentum from winning four of their past five series and seven of their last ten games.

Rookie sensation Hurston Waldrep takes the mound for Atlanta sporting an impressive 0.73 ERA and perfect 4-0 record through four starts, including a dominant seven-inning shutout against Miami earlier this month.

Sandy Alcantara counters for the Marlins, though the veteran righty has struggled this season with a 6.04 ERA despite showing flashes of his former Cy Young form in recent outings.

Michael Harris II has been red-hot for the Braves with a .978 OPS in August and 16 home runs on the season, while Miami continues to battle through injuries to key contributors Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby.

The Marlins enter having dropped seven of their last ten games and surrendering 15 runs in a weekend series loss to Toronto, making this a crucial home stand against a division rival.

With Atlanta holding a 6-4 season series edge and both teams fighting for respectability in what has been a rebuilding year, this matchup carries extra weight in the final weeks of the campaign.

Key stats 1 Miami sits 11th in the National League with a .473 winning percentage (62-69), while Atlanta ranks 12th at .450 (59-72) 2 The Marlins have scored 564 runs but allowed 627, giving them a -63 run differential compared to Atlanta's -22 (571 runs scored, 593 allowed) 3 Miami enters with recent form of WWLLW over their last five games, while the Braves show LWLLW in the same span 4 Both teams are out of playoff contention in the NL East, sitting 14 games behind division-leading Philadelphia (76-55)

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves form Miami Marlins Latest matches W W L L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 25, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 2 Miami Marlins Aug 24, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 3 : 5 Miami Marlins Aug 23, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 7 : 6 Miami Marlins Aug 22, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 5 : 2 Miami Marlins Aug 17, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 5 Miami Marlins Atlanta Braves Latest matches L W L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 2 : 1 Atlanta Braves Aug 24, 2025 New York Mets 3 : 4 Atlanta Braves Aug 23, 2025 New York Mets 9 : 2 Atlanta Braves Aug 22, 2025 New York Mets 12 : 7 Atlanta Braves Aug 20, 2025 Chicago White Sox 0 : 1 Atlanta Braves

