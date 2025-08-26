Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Best Bets & Pitching Edge - August 26

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in a matchup that perfectly illustrates the gap between National League contenders and pretenders.

Milwaukee (82-50) enters with the NL's best record and Jacob Misiorowski on the mound, a pitcher who has dominated with a 2.86 expected ERA and just 19 runs allowed in 38 innings.

Arizona (64-68) counters with Brandon Pfaadt, who has struggled mightily this season with 80 runs surrendered in 140 innings, putting pressure on a Diamondbacks offense that averages nearly five runs per game to keep pace.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks prediction: who will win? For tonight's Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks matchup, our predictive model gives the Brewers a 75% chance of defeating the Diamondbacks. Pre-game probabilities Milwaukee Brewers -152 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Arizona Diamondbacks +140 Milwaukee Brewers: 75% win probability League-leading .621 winning percentage shows consistent excellence (82-50 record)

Elite run differential of +161 demonstrates both offensive power and defensive strength (673 runs scored, 512 allowed)

Strong recent momentum with home field advantage after going 3-2 in last five games Arizona Diamondbacks: 25% win probability Below-.500 record at .485 winning percentage indicates struggling form (64-68 record)

Poor run differential of +8 shows inconsistent offensive production (650 runs scored, 642 allowed)

Recent slide with 2-3 record in last five games heading into tough road environment

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Odds

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview

The Arizona Diamondbacks roll into Milwaukee as massive underdogs, sitting 18 games behind the National League-leading Brewers with their season effectively over at 64-68.

Brandon Pfaadt takes the mound for Arizona carrying a brutal 5.70 expected ERA, having surrendered 80 runs across 140 innings as opponents consistently barrel up his offerings.

The Diamondbacks offense has been their saving grace this year, led by Ketel Marte's .290/.388/.534 slash line and Corbin Carroll's 27 home runs, but they'll face Jacob Misiorowski who has been dominant with just 19 runs allowed in 38 innings.

Milwaukee's lineup has been firing on all cylinders, averaging over five runs per game behind Christian Yelich's steady production and emerging stars like Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang.

With the Brewers holding the best record in the National League and playing at home, they'll look to continue their march toward October against a Diamondbacks squad playing out the string.

This matchup highlights the gap between contender and pretender, as Milwaukee's balanced attack faces an Arizona team that can score but struggles to prevent runs.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee leads the NL Central at 82-50 (.621) with a commanding 6-game lead over second-place Cubs 2 Arizona sits third in the NL West at 64-68 (.485), 10 games behind division leaders Dodgers 3 The Brewers boast the best run differential in the NL at +161 (673 scored, 512 allowed) 4 Milwaukee enters on a mixed 3-2 run (WLLWW) while Arizona shows life with three wins in their last five (LLWWW)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks form Milwaukee Brewers Latest matches W L L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 25, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 5 : 7 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 24, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 3 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 23, 2025 San Francisco Giants 7 : 1 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 23, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 5 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 21, 2025 Chicago Cubs 1 : 4 Milwaukee Brewers Arizona Diamondbacks Latest matches L L W W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 25, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 7 : 5 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 24, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 6 : 1 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 24, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 1 : 10 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 23, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 5 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 17, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 5 Arizona Diamondbacks

