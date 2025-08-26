Mets vs Phillies Prediction: Division Race Expert Picks - August 26

The Philadelphia Phillies visit Citi Field on Tuesday night looking to tighten their grip on the NL East division title, while the New York Mets desperately need wins to stay alive in the wild card race.

With Jesus Luzardo taking the mound for Philadelphia against Sean Manaea for New York, both teams bring solid pitching into a matchup that could define their late-season trajectories.

The Phillies enter as -150 favorites, but the Mets have proven dangerous at home and can't afford to let division rivals pull further ahead in the playoff hunt.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies matchup, our predictive model gives the Phillies a 75% chance of defeating the Mets. Pre-game probabilities New York Mets -105 Moneyline Win % 25 % 75 % Philadelphia Phillies -108 New York Mets: 25% win probability Lower winning percentage at .534 sits 46 points below Phillies' .580 mark

Recent inconsistency with WLWWL form shows struggles to build momentum

Division standings gap as second place team trailing NL East leading Phillies by 6 wins Philadelphia Phillies: 75% win probability Superior record advantage with 76-55 (.580) compared to Mets' 70-61 (.534)

Strong offensive production averaging 620 runs scored versus Mets' 606

Tighter defensive unit allowing just 529 runs against compared to Mets' 549

Mets vs. Phillies Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview

The National League East race takes center stage Tuesday night as the Phillies look to tighten their grip on the division while the Mets fight to keep their wild card hopes alive at Citi Field.

Philadelphia enters with a commanding 76-54 record, seven games ahead of the second-place Mets, but New York has shown resilience all season and won't go quietly in what could be a season-defining series.

Jesus Luzardo gets the ball for the Phillies, bringing a 4.25 career ERA and solid strikeout ability to the mound against a Mets lineup that's been consistent but not spectacular, hitting .246 as a team.

Sean Manaea counters for New York with his veteran presence and 78-64 career record, facing a Philadelphia offense that's been more productive, averaging 4.8 runs per game compared to the Mets' 4.56.

Both bullpens have struggled with consistency this season, with Philadelphia converting just 64.3% of save opportunities and New York at 62.1%, potentially making late-game situations crucial.

The stakes couldn't be higher for both clubs with five weeks remaining, as the Phillies can take a massive step toward clinching while the Mets desperately need to start gaining ground in the crowded wild card picture.

Key stats 1 The Phillies lead the NL East with a 76-55 record (.580), while the Mets sit second at 70-61 (.534) - a 6-game gap in the standings 2 Philadelphia has scored 620 runs and allowed 529 this season, giving them a +91 run differential compared to the Mets' +57 differential (606 scored, 549 allowed) 3 The Phillies are 3-2 in their last 5 games (LWWLW), while the Mets show momentum with a 4-1 recent form (WLWWL) 4 Both teams have played 131 games, putting them on equal rest with similar workload down the stretch

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies form New York Mets Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 25, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 3 : 13 New York Mets Aug 24, 2025 Atlanta Braves 4 : 3 New York Mets Aug 23, 2025 Atlanta Braves 2 : 9 New York Mets Aug 22, 2025 Atlanta Braves 7 : 12 New York Mets Aug 21, 2025 Washington Nationals 9 : 3 New York Mets Philadelphia Phillies Latest matches L W W L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 25, 2025 New York Mets 13 : 3 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 24, 2025 Washington Nationals 2 : 3 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 23, 2025 Washington Nationals 4 : 6 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 22, 2025 Washington Nationals 5 : 4 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 20, 2025 Seattle Mariners 2 : 11 Philadelphia Phillies

