Mariners vs Padres Prediction: Pitching Duel & Best Betting Odds - August 27

The San Diego Padres bring the league's second-best team ERA (3.53) into T-Mobile Park on Tuesday night, where they'll face a Seattle Mariners squad that's posted solid offensive numbers despite striking out at a high rate this season.

Dylan Cease takes the mound for San Diego looking to keep their strong pitching form intact against Luis Castillo and a Mariners lineup that's been productive at home, setting up an intriguing pitcher's duel between two playoff-contending clubs.

With the Padres sitting as slight road favorites at -130 and the total set at a modest 8 runs, this matchup screams low-scoring affair between two teams that know how to get outs.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres prediction: who will win? For tonight's Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres matchup, our predictive model gives the Padres a 62% chance of defeating the Mariners. Pre-game probabilities Seattle Mariners -112 Moneyline Win % 38 % 62 % San Diego Padres -104 Seattle Mariners: 38% win probability Inconsistent recent performance going 2-3 in last five games (WWLWL)

Run differential concerns with +25 compared to Padres' +54

Lower winning percentage at .538 versus San Diego's .561 mark San Diego Padres: 62% win probability Strong run differential at +54 with 554 runs scored vs 500 allowed

Solid recent form with three wins in last five games (LLWWW)

Better overall record at 74-58 (.561) compared to Seattle's 71-61 (.538)

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Mariners vs. Padres Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres preview

The Padres roll into Seattle carrying the second-best ERA in baseball at 3.53, but their offense has been inconsistent, ranking just 22nd in runs per game at 4.2.

Dylan Cease takes the mound for San Diego with solid peripherals, though the Mariners counter with Luis Castillo, who's been dependable all season with a 3.56 ERA and excellent command.

Seattle's lineup has shown more pop with 186 home runs compared to San Diego's 111, but they've also struck out more than any team except two others in the majors.

The bullpen battle could decide this one, as the Padres relievers have been far more reliable with a 73.7% save rate compared to Seattle's struggling 63.0% mark.

Both teams sit in playoff contention with San Diego four games up on Seattle in the standings, making every August game crucial for postseason positioning.

T-Mobile Park's dimensions favor pitchers, which should benefit both Cease and Castillo in what projects as a tight, low-scoring affair between two teams desperate for wins.

Key stats 1 Seattle Mariners sit 2nd in AL West with 71-61 record (.538), trailing Houston by just 1 game 2 Mariners offense ranks 6th in AL with 606 runs scored, while San Diego's National League-leading defense has allowed just 500 runs 3 San Diego holds strong 2nd place in NL West at 74-58 (.561), sitting 1 game behind division-leading Dodgers 4 Padres enter on solid form with 3 wins in last 5 games (LLWWW), while Mariners are 3-2 over same span (WWLWL)

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres form Seattle Mariners Latest matches W W L W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 26, 2025 San Diego Padres 6 : 9 Seattle Mariners Aug 24, 2025 Athletics 4 : 11 Seattle Mariners Aug 24, 2025 Athletics 2 : 1 Seattle Mariners Aug 23, 2025 Athletics 2 : 3 Seattle Mariners Aug 20, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 11 : 2 Seattle Mariners San Diego Padres Latest matches L L W W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 26, 2025 Seattle Mariners 9 : 6 San Diego Padres Aug 24, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 8 : 2 San Diego Padres Aug 24, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 1 : 5 San Diego Padres Aug 23, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 1 : 2 San Diego Padres Aug 21, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 8 San Diego Padres

