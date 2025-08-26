Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction: Pitching Stats Favor St. Louis - August 26

The Pittsburgh Pirates head to Busch Stadium on Tuesday as massive +172 underdogs against a St. Louis Cardinals squad that's surprisingly failed to separate itself in the standings despite favourable betting odds all season.

With Mitch Keller taking the mound for Pittsburgh against Andre Pallante, this matchup features two pitchers carrying ERAs north of 4.20, setting up what could be a higher-scoring affair than the 8-run total suggests.

Both teams sit well below .500, but the Cardinals' offensive edge (4.37 runs per game vs Pittsburgh's 3.6) has oddsmakers confident in the home side despite recent inconsistencies.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cardinals vs Pirates matchup, our predictive model gives the Pirates a 59.5% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities St. Louis Cardinals -130 Moneyline Win % 40.5 % 59.5 % Pittsburgh Pirates +110 St. Louis Cardinals: 40.5% win probability Poor recent form with just one win in last five games (WLLWL)

Defensive struggles, allowing 611 runs against compared to Pirates' 544

Inconsistent play reflected in .492 winning percentage, ranking 8th in NL Central Pittsburgh Pirates: 59.5% win probability Recent momentum with four wins in last five games (LWWWW recent form)

Better run differential discipline, allowing 71 fewer runs than Cardinals (544 vs 611 runs against)

Strong road performance as they've shown resilience in difficult situations this season

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview

The Cardinals are desperate for wins as they sit seven games under .500 at 64-67, making this home series against Pittsburgh crucial for any lingering playoff hopes.

Pittsburgh's offense continues to struggle mightily, ranking dead last in the majors with just 3.6 runs per game and a paltry .234 team batting average.

On the mound, veteran Mitch Keller brings a 4.55 ERA into Busch Stadium to face Andre Pallante, who's been inconsistent for St. Louis with a 4.22 career mark.

The Pirates' pitching staff has been their saving grace this season, posting a respectable 3.93 ERA that ranks 14th in baseball while allowing just 537 runs.

St. Louis holds a significant advantage at the plate with 124 home runs compared to Pittsburgh's 94, plus they're averaging nearly a full run more per game.

Both bullpens have struggled with save opportunities, as the Cardinals have blown 17 saves while the Pirates have failed to convert 21 of their 49 chances.

Key stats 1 St. Louis Cardinals sit 8th in National League with 65-67 record (.492 win percentage) 2 Pittsburgh Pirates rank 13th in National League with 57-75 record (.432 win percentage) 3 Cardinals have scored 580 runs but allowed 611, creating a -31 run differential 4 Pirates have managed just 473 runs while conceding 544, posting a -71 run differential

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates form St. Louis Cardinals Latest matches W L L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 25, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 6 : 7 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 24, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 7 : 2 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 22, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 10 : 6 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 21, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 4 : 7 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 20, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 2 St. Louis Cardinals Pittsburgh Pirates Latest matches L W W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 25, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 7 : 6 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 24, 2025 Colorado Rockies 0 : 4 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 23, 2025 Colorado Rockies 1 : 5 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 22, 2025 Colorado Rockies 0 : 9 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 20, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 1 : 2 Pittsburgh Pirates

