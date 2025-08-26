Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For August 26

The Toronto Blue Jays look to extend their dominance at Rogers Centre when they host the struggling Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, with the AL East leaders riding a strong home record against a Twins side desperate to snap a brutal losing streak.

Toronto's league-leading .266 batting average and powerful home offense will test Bailey Ober, who has surrendered 15 runs in his last three road starts, while the Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt aims to build on recent success despite mixed results against Minnesota historically.

With the Blue Jays holding a commanding 76-55 record and the Twins stumbling at 59-71 after losing eight of their last 10 games, this matchup presents a clear contrast between a team pushing for playoff position and another trying to salvage respectability.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Toronto Blue Jays vs Minnesota Twins matchup, our predictive model gives the Blue Jays a 62% chance of defeating the Twins. Pre-game probabilities Toronto Blue Jays -168 Moneyline Win % 62 % 38 % Minnesota Twins +150 Toronto Blue Jays: 62% win probability Superior overall record at 77-55 (.583) compared to Minnesota's 59-72 (.450)

Strong offensive production with 650 runs scored, ranking among AL leaders

Better recent form with alternating wins in last 5 games (WLWWL) vs Minnesota's poor stretch Minnesota Twins: 38% win probability Terrible recent form going 1-4 in last 5 games (LLLWL) showing current struggles

Poor record at 59-72 (.450) puts them 18 games behind Toronto in standings

Defensive issues evident with 604 runs allowed, significantly more than Blue Jays' 589

Blue Jays vs. Twins Odds

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins preview

The Blue Jays come into Tuesday night riding positive momentum after bouncing back from a Pittsburgh series loss with a strong showing against Miami, while Minnesota continues to scuffle with eight losses in their last 10 games.

Toronto's offense has been the story of their season, leading the majors with a .266 team batting average and .366 on-base percentage, with Bo Bichette (.304 average, 83 RBI) and George Springer (22 homers) anchoring a potent lineup.

Bailey Ober takes the ball for Minnesota despite some recent road struggles, surrendering 15 runs across his last three starts away from home, though he does carry solid history against Toronto with a 3.48 ERA in six career meetings.

The Twins desperately need offense from Byron Buxton, who's been their lone bright spot with 25 homers and a team-leading .270 average, as Minnesota ranks near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories.

Chris Bassitt counters for the Blue Jays, bringing an 11-7 record to the mound but coming off consecutive rough outings where he's allowed eight runs in his last three starts.

With Toronto sitting five games clear atop the AL East and Minnesota fighting to stay relevant in the Central, the stakes couldn't be more different for these clubs as they continue their three-game set at Rogers Centre.

Key stats 1 Toronto Blue Jays sit 2nd in the American League with a .583 winning percentage (77-55 record) 2 Minnesota Twins rank 14th in the AL at .450 (59-72 record), 18 games behind Toronto 3 Blue Jays have scored 650 runs while allowing 589, giving them a +61 run differential 4 Twins are struggling at 541 runs scored and 604 allowed for a -63 run differential

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins form Toronto Blue Jays Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 25, 2025 Minnesota Twins 4 : 10 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 24, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 3 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 23, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 7 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 22, 2025 Miami Marlins 2 : 5 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 20, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 2 : 1 Toronto Blue Jays Minnesota Twins Latest matches L L L W L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 25, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 10 : 4 Minnesota Twins Aug 24, 2025 Chicago White Sox 8 : 0 Minnesota Twins Aug 23, 2025 Chicago White Sox 7 : 3 Minnesota Twins Aug 22, 2025 Chicago White Sox 7 : 9 Minnesota Twins Aug 21, 2025 Athletics 8 : 3 Minnesota Twins

