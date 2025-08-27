Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction: Wild Card Stakes & Best Bets - August 27

The Boston Red Sox visit Camden Yards on Wednesday night looking to build on their strong AL Wild Card position against a Baltimore Orioles squad that has fallen well short of playoff expectations this season.

Boston's Brayan Bello takes the mound coming off a dominant shutout performance against the Yankees, while Baltimore counters with spot starter Roansy Contreras in what could be a crucial series for both teams' remaining season goals.

With the Red Sox sitting 12 games ahead of the Orioles in the standings and this AL East rivalry split 5-5 over their last 10 meetings, Wednesday's contest sets up as a potential statement game for the visiting contenders.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 52% chance of defeating the Orioles. Pre-game probabilities Baltimore Orioles +134 Moneyline Win % 48 % 52 % Boston Red Sox -150 Baltimore Orioles: 48% win probability Worst run differential in AL East allowing 648 runs while scoring just 570

Poor recent form going LLWLL in last five games

Struggling record at 60-72 puts them 13 games behind division-leading Blue Jays Boston Red Sox: 52% win probability Superior offensive production (662 runs scored vs Baltimore's 570)

Better overall record at 73-60 (.549 winning percentage vs .455)

Stronger recent momentum with WWLWW form including three wins in last five

Orioles vs. Red Sox Odds

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox preview

The Red Sox head to Camden Yards riding momentum from Monday's 4-3 series opener victory, but their road struggles continue to haunt them at 36-35 away from Fenway.

Boston will lean on Brayan Bello, who's been outstanding lately with a shutout gem against the Yankees in his last outing, improving to 10-6 with a solid 3.07 ERA this season.

Baltimore faces uncertainty on the mound after calling up Roansy Contreras from Triple-A Norfolk, with manager Tony Mansolino hinting the right-hander will pitch 'a good amount' but keeping his role vague.

The Orioles desperately need a turnaround after posting just 4.0 runs per game this month while their pitching staff continues to miss the departed Corbin Burnes and injured Grayson Rodriguez.

This AL East rivalry has been dead even over the last 10 meetings at 5-5, though Baltimore's season has been a far cry from their playoff expectations after a disappointing 43-52 first half.

With Boston clinging to their Wild Card position and Baltimore trying to salvage something from a lost season, Wednesday's clash carries different stakes for each club.

Key stats 1 Baltimore sits last in AL East at 60-72 (.455), 13 games behind division-leading Toronto 2 Boston holds third place in AL East at 73-60 (.549), four games back of the Blue Jays 3 Red Sox offense ranks second in American League with 662 runs scored compared to Baltimore's 570 4 Orioles have allowed 648 runs this season while Boston's pitching has been significantly better at 556 runs against

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox form Baltimore Orioles Latest matches L L W L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 26, 2025 Boston Red Sox 5 : 0 Baltimore Orioles Aug 25, 2025 Boston Red Sox 4 : 3 Baltimore Orioles Aug 24, 2025 Houston Astros 2 : 3 Baltimore Orioles Aug 23, 2025 Houston Astros 9 : 8 Baltimore Orioles Aug 22, 2025 Houston Astros 10 : 7 Baltimore Orioles Boston Red Sox Latest matches W W L W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 26, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 0 : 5 Boston Red Sox Aug 25, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 3 : 4 Boston Red Sox Aug 24, 2025 New York Yankees 7 : 2 Boston Red Sox Aug 23, 2025 New York Yankees 1 : 12 Boston Red Sox Aug 22, 2025 New York Yankees 0 : 1 Boston Red Sox

