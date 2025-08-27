White Sox vs Royals Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks - August 27

The Kansas City Royals look to bounce back from a shutout loss when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night to wrap up their three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago enters riding a three-game winning streak but faces a tough pitching matchup with struggling Aaron Civale taking the mound against Kansas City's steady Ryan Bergert.

With the Royals fighting for a wild card spot and the White Sox playing spoiler from the AL Central basement, this finale could swing on which starter can avoid the big inning.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals matchup, our predictive model gives the Royals a 50.67% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities Chicago White Sox +106 Moneyline Win % 49.33 % 50.67 % Kansas City Royals -120 Chicago White Sox: 49.33% win probability Worst record in AL Central at 48-84 with .364 winning percentage

Poor run differential with 589 runs allowed vs 523 scored

Bottom-tier position at 15th in American League standings Kansas City Royals: 50.67% win probability Better overall record at 68-65 compared to White Sox's 48-84

Stronger recent form with WLWLL compared to Chicago's LWWWL

Superior run differential allowing just 520 runs against 511 scored

White Sox vs. Royals Odds

Chicago White Sox Kansas City Royals Moneyline Bet now +106 Bet now -120

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals preview

The finale of this AL Central series sees Kansas City trying to bounce back after getting blanked 7-0 on Monday, a performance that limited them to just two hits and highlighted their ongoing offensive struggles.

Ryan Bergert takes the mound for the Royals with solid form behind him, posting a 2.70 ERA over his last three starts since joining Kansas City at the deadline, including a strong showing against these same White Sox just 10 days ago.

Chicago enters riding a three-game winning streak but faces questions about Aaron Civale, who has been hammered recently with a brutal 10.05 ERA across his last three outings.

The White Sox offense found life in the series opener with 11 hits and home runs from Korey Lee and Brooks Baldwin, but consistency remains their biggest challenge as they sit dead last in the division.

Both teams have seen the under hit frequently this season, with Kansas City averaging just 3.83 runs per game and Chicago not much better at 3.96, setting up what could be another low-scoring affair.

With the Royals still fighting for wild card position at 67-65 and the White Sox playing out the string at 48-83, there's a clear difference in motivation heading into Wednesday's getaway day finale.

Key stats 1 Chicago White Sox sit at the bottom of the AL Central with just 48 wins from 132 games (.364 winning percentage) 2 Kansas City Royals are 2nd in AL Central with 68 wins from 133 games (.511 winning percentage) 3 White Sox have scored just 523 runs while allowing 589, a -66 run differential 4 Royals have a near-even run differential at -9 (511 runs scored, 520 allowed)

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals form Chicago White Sox Latest matches L W W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 26, 2025 Kansas City Royals 5 : 4 Chicago White Sox Aug 25, 2025 Kansas City Royals 0 : 7 Chicago White Sox Aug 24, 2025 Minnesota Twins 0 : 8 Chicago White Sox Aug 23, 2025 Minnesota Twins 3 : 7 Chicago White Sox Aug 20, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 0 Chicago White Sox Kansas City Royals Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 26, 2025 Chicago White Sox 4 : 5 Kansas City Royals Aug 25, 2025 Chicago White Sox 7 : 0 Kansas City Royals Aug 24, 2025 Detroit Tigers 8 : 10 Kansas City Royals Aug 21, 2025 Texas Rangers 4 : 6 Kansas City Royals Aug 20, 2025 Texas Rangers 6 : 3 Kansas City Royals

