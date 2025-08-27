Astros vs Rockies Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 27

The Houston Astros welcome the Colorado Rockies to Daikin Park on Wednesday night in a matchup that highlights the stark contrast between playoff contenders and rebuilding teams.

Houston sits atop the AL West at 72-59 but needs to bounce back after struggling pitcher Framber Valdez was shellacked for seven runs in his last outing against Detroit.

Meanwhile, the already-eliminated Rockies (37-94) will send rookie Chase Dollander to the mound, and the 23-year-old right-hander has been torched for 21 earned runs over his last five starts.

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies prediction: who will win? For today's Houston Astros vs Colorado Rockies matchup, our predictive model gives the Astros a 57.33% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Houston Astros -310 Moneyline Win % 57.33 % 42.67 % Colorado Rockies +265 Houston Astros: 57.33% win probability Strong offensive production with 561 runs scored ranking 5th in AL

Solid pitching staff allowing just 547 runs against, 3rd best in AL West

Balanced record at 72-60 (.545) with recent momentum going 3-2 in last 5 Colorado Rockies: 42.67% win probability Worst record in baseball at 38-94 (.288) with massive rebuilding needs

Catastrophic pitching allowing 841 runs against, by far the worst in MLB

Poor recent form going 1-4 in last 5 games showing continued struggles

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Astros vs. Rockies Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies preview

The Astros enter Wednesday's contest comfortably atop the AL West, holding a slim 1.5-game cushion over Seattle as they push toward October.

Meanwhile, Colorado's season has been mathematically over since August, leaving them playing spoiler with nothing but pride on the line.

Chase Dollander takes the mound for the Rockies carrying the weight of a brutal 6.91 ERA and the memory of getting absolutely torched by this same Houston lineup just last month.

The 23-year-old rookie surrendered six earned runs in fewer than three innings during that July meeting, part of a season-long struggle that's seen him allow 22 runs across his last five starts.

Framber Valdez counters for Houston, and while the veteran southpaw has been dominant overall this season, he's hit a rough patch in August with an ugly 7.33 ERA over his last four outings.

The Astros offense should provide plenty of support after erupting for 26 runs in their recent Baltimore series, though they'll need to shake off that disappointing sweep in Detroit where they managed just two total runs across three games.

Key stats 1 Houston Astros lead the AL West with a 72-60 record (.545 winning percentage) but trail the division by just one game over Seattle 2 Colorado Rockies sit dead last in the NL West at 38-94 (.288), 38 games behind the Dodgers and worst record in all of baseball 3 The Astros have allowed just 547 runs this season, ranking among the best defensive teams in the AL, while Colorado has surrendered a league-worst 841 runs 4 Houston enters on a strong LLWWW recent form compared to Colorado's dismal WLLLL stretch over their last five games

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies form Houston Astros Latest matches L L W W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 27, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 1 Houston Astros Aug 24, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 3 : 2 Houston Astros Aug 23, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 8 : 9 Houston Astros Aug 22, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 7 : 10 Houston Astros Aug 21, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 2 : 7 Houston Astros Colorado Rockies Latest matches W L L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 27, 2025 Houston Astros 1 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 24, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 4 : 0 Colorado Rockies Aug 23, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 5 : 1 Colorado Rockies Aug 22, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 9 : 0 Colorado Rockies Aug 21, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 9 : 5 Colorado Rockies

Betting on the MLB?