Dodgers vs Reds Prediction: Ohtani's Home Edge & Best Bets - August 27

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium in what could be a pivotal matchup for both clubs' playoff aspirations.

Los Angeles (75-57) looks to extend their NL West lead over San Diego, while Cincinnati (68-64) fights to stay within striking distance of the NL Wild Card race, sitting 2.5 games behind the Mets.

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for the Dodgers against Nick Lodolo, setting up an intriguing pitching duel between the league's top offense and a Reds staff that has struggled on the road lately.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cincinnati Reds matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 75% chance of defeating the Reds. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Dodgers -205 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Cincinnati Reds +175 Los Angeles Dodgers: 75% win probability Elite offensive production averaging 5.18 runs per game (689 runs in 133 games)

Strong divisional positioning sitting first in NL West at 76-57 (.571)

Recent momentum with three wins in last five games (WWWLL) Cincinnati Reds: 25% win probability Below .500 record at 68-65 (.511) shows inconsistent play

Poor recent form with just two wins in last five games (LLWLL)

Struggled defensively allowing 4.19 runs per game (558 runs in 133 games)

Dodgers vs. Reds Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds preview

The Dodgers enter Wednesday night riding a solid stretch at home, winning six of their last seven at Dodger Stadium, while Cincinnati limps into the series finale having dropped four of their last five on the road.

Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for Los Angeles coming off a rough outing against Colorado where he surrendered nine hits and five runs in just four innings, though he's been much sharper at home recently, allowing only two runs across his last four games at Dodger Stadium.

Cincinnati's offense has gone quiet lately, managing just 2.33 runs per game over their last three contests, which spells trouble against an Ohtani who historically performs well against the Reds with a 4.15 ERA in two previous meetings.

The stakes couldn't be higher for Cincinnati, sitting 2.5 games back in the wild card race and desperately needing to string together wins to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Los Angeles continues to lead the majors in scoring at 5.17 runs per game, powered by Ohtani's 45 home runs and Freeman's team-leading .302 average, giving them a significant offensive edge over a Reds pitching staff that's surrendered 18 runs in their last three road games.

With the Dodgers holding just a one-game lead over San Diego in the NL West, they'll look to capitalize on their home field advantage and recent offensive surge to secure the series victory.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Dodgers sit atop the NL West at 76-57 (.571), leading San Diego by one game 2 Dodgers offense ranks among the league's best with 689 runs scored, averaging 5.2 per game 3 Cincinnati Reds occupy third place in the NL Central at 68-65 (.511), 15 games behind Milwaukee 4 Reds have struggled recently with a LLWLL form over their last five games

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds form Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches W W W W W Victories 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Aug 26, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 0 : 7 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 24, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 8 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 4 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 0 : 6 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers Cincinnati Reds Latest matches L W L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 26, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 7 : 0 Cincinnati Reds Aug 24, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 1 : 6 Cincinnati Reds Aug 24, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 10 : 1 Cincinnati Reds Aug 23, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 6 : 5 Cincinnati Reds Aug 21, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 2 : 1 Cincinnati Reds

