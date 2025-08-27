Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Top Seed Stakes & Expert Picks - August 27

The Milwaukee Brewers look to extend their grip on baseball's best record when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, with Quinn Priester's remarkable 15-game winning streak leading the charge for a Milwaukee side that sits 4.5 games clear atop the MLB standings.

Arizona enters this third game of the four-game set fighting for playoff positioning, sitting 6.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot but coming off Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s three-run blast in Monday's narrow 7-5 defeat.

With Priester (11-2, 3.44 ERA) opposing Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.63 ERA) in what promises to be a pitchers' duel, the Brewers will be confident of maintaining their stranglehold on the top seed while the Diamondbacks desperately need a result to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks prediction: who will win? For tonight's Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks matchup, our predictive model gives the Brewers an 80% chance of defeating the Diamondbacks. Pre-game probabilities Milwaukee Brewers -140 Moneyline Win % 80 % 20 % Arizona Diamondbacks +120 Milwaukee Brewers: 80% win probability League-leading 83-50 record (.624 winning percentage) shows dominant season-long consistency

Outstanding pitching staff allowing just 520 runs against, second-best in all of baseball

Strong recent momentum with wins in 3 of last 5 games including back-to-back victories Arizona Diamondbacks: 20% win probability Poor defensive record with 651 runs allowed, ranking among worst in National League

Inconsistent offensive production scoring just 658 runs compared to league leaders

Struggling road form evident in recent 2-3 record over last 5 games with defensive lapses

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Odds

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview

The Brewers sit atop the entire majors at 82-50, riding an incredible 15-game winning streak with Quinn Priester on the mound, while Arizona has clawed back to third place in the NL West despite trading away slugger Eugenio Suarez.

Christian Yelich powered Milwaukee to a 7-5 win in Monday's opener with two hits and two RBIs, giving him 29 homers and 90 RBIs as their primary offensive threat with Jackson Chourio still sidelined by a hamstring injury.

The Diamondbacks got a three-run blast from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in that loss, but they face an uphill battle as they sit 6.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot with time running short.

Priester brings his sparkling 11-2 record and 3.44 ERA to the hill after allowing just one run in four innings against the Cubs, while Nelson counters with a respectable 3.63 ERA over his 18 starts.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks third in baseball with a 3.58 ERA and has been stingy at home, while Arizona's offense has struggled at times despite Corbin Carroll's 27 home runs.

The Brewers are positioning themselves for the top seed in the National League playoffs, making every game crucial as they try to maintain their commanding lead over the field.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee Brewers lead the National League with an 83-50 record (.624 winning percentage) after 133 games 2 Arizona Diamondbacks sit 10th in the National League at 64-69 (.481 winning percentage), 19 games behind Milwaukee 3 Brewers have scored 682 runs while allowing 520, a plus-162 run differential that ranks among the league's best 4 Diamondbacks have scored 658 runs but allowed 651, managing just a plus-7 run differential this season

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks form Milwaukee Brewers Latest matches W W L L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 26, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 8 : 9 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 25, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 5 : 7 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 24, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 3 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 23, 2025 San Francisco Giants 7 : 1 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 23, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 5 Milwaukee Brewers Arizona Diamondbacks Latest matches L L L W W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 26, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 9 : 8 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 25, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 7 : 5 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 24, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 6 : 1 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 24, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 1 : 10 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 23, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 5 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks

