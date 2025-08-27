MLB Best Bets August 27: Yankees, Brewers Lead Wednesday's Top Picks

The pitching matchup favors a low-scoring affair with Max Fried coming off his best performance in over a month, shutting out the Red Sox for six innings in his last start.

Cade Cavalli has been exceptional since joining the rotation with two shutouts in four starts and is missing bats while drawing weak contact.

Fried holds a significant platoon advantage over Washington's best hitters and has historically dominated the Nationals with an 8-5 career record against them.

Both bullpens should be relatively fresh as neither team used their best arms in Tuesday's game, adding to the likelihood of quality relief pitching.

The Yankees' power surge has been notable, but Cavalli's recent form suggests he can limit damage, while the Nationals' offense remains inconsistent on the road.