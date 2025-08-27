Mets vs Phillies Prediction: Expert Picks & Division Clash Odds - August 27

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets wrap up their crucial three-game series at Citi Field on Wednesday, with the division-leading Phillies looking to bounce back after Monday's brutal 13-3 loss.

Despite holding a comfortable six-game lead in the NL East, Philadelphia has struggled mightily against New York this season, dropping five of seven meetings to their division rivals.

The Mets send promising rookie Nolan McLean (1.46 ERA) to the mound against veteran Taijuan Walker, as New York aims to continue their impressive run while fighting for Wild Card positioning.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies matchup, our predictive model gives the Phillies a 55% chance of defeating the Mets. Pre-game probabilities New York Mets -150 Moneyline Win % 45 % 55 % Philadelphia Phillies +130 New York Mets: 45% win probability Inconsistent recent form going 3-2 in last five games (WWLWW) showing mixed results

Lower winning percentage at .538 puts them 38 points behind Philadelphia in division standings

Weaker run differential allowing 554 runs compared to Phillies' elite 535 runs against Philadelphia Phillies: 55% win probability Superior overall record at 76-56 compared to Mets' 71-61 (.576 vs .538 winning percentage)

Strong offensive production with 625 runs scored, ranking among the top NL teams

Excellent run prevention allowing just 535 runs against, best in the NL East

Mets vs. Phillies Odds

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview

The NL East heavyweight bout continues at Citi Field as the division-leading Phillies look to bounce back from Monday's embarrassing 13-3 shellacking that saw the Mets pile on 13 unanswered runs.

Philadelphia still holds a comfortable six-game cushion atop the division, but New York has owned this season series with five wins in seven meetings, keeping their wild card hopes alive while sitting just 2.5 games ahead of Cincinnati.

The Mets hand the ball to 24-year-old Nolan McLean, who's been nothing short of spectacular in his first two starts with a 1.46 ERA and wins over Seattle in both outings, including a seven-inning gem where he surrendered just two runs.

Taijuan Walker takes the mound for the Phillies coming off back-to-back losses, though he's been solid in August with no more than three runs allowed in any of his four starts this month.

Kyle Schwarber's 45 homers lead the league while Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 103 RBIs, but it was unlikely hero Luis Torrens who stole Monday's show with five RBIs batting ninth in the order.

With the Mets fighting for playoff positioning and the Phillies looking to avoid further damage in a series that's already gotten away from them, expect both clubs to empty the tank in this division showdown.

Key stats 1 Philadelphia sits 1st in NL East with a .576 winning percentage (76-56), five games ahead of the Mets 2 New York holds 2nd place in the division at .538 (71-61), needing to close ground in the final stretch 3 The Phillies average 4.7 runs per game (625 scored) compared to the Mets' 4.6 (612 scored) 4 Philadelphia's recent form shows concern with an LLWWL streak, while the Mets counter with WWLWW momentum

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies form New York Mets Latest matches W W L W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 26, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 5 : 6 New York Mets Aug 25, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 3 : 13 New York Mets Aug 24, 2025 Atlanta Braves 4 : 3 New York Mets Aug 23, 2025 Atlanta Braves 2 : 9 New York Mets Aug 22, 2025 Atlanta Braves 7 : 12 New York Mets Philadelphia Phillies Latest matches L L W W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 26, 2025 New York Mets 6 : 5 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 25, 2025 New York Mets 13 : 3 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 24, 2025 Washington Nationals 2 : 3 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 23, 2025 Washington Nationals 4 : 6 Philadelphia Phillies Aug 22, 2025 Washington Nationals 5 : 4 Philadelphia Phillies

