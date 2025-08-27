Giants vs Cubs Prediction: Best Bets & Stats Breakdown For August 27

The Chicago Cubs visit Oracle Park on Wednesday night as sizeable road favourites against the San Francisco Giants, despite the challenging West Coast venue and late start time.

Chicago brings a potent offense averaging 5.0 runs per game into this matchup, while the Giants counter with solid pitching fundamentals that have kept them competitive despite offensive struggles.

With Colin Rea taking the mound for Chicago against Carson Whisenhunt, this NL clash features contrasting team strengths that could make for compelling value on either side of the betting line.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs prediction: who will win? For tonight's Giants vs Cubs matchup, our predictive model gives the Cubs a 63.5% chance of defeating the Giants. Pre-game probabilities San Francisco Giants +108 Moneyline Win % 36.5 % 63.5 % Chicago Cubs -125 San Francisco Giants: 36.5% win probability Struggling offense with only 535 runs scored, among the lowest in their division

Below .500 record at 64-68 shows inconsistent play throughout the season

Recent form shows instability with WWWLL over their last five games Chicago Cubs: 63.5% win probability Strong offensive production with 650 runs scored, ranking 2nd in the National League

Excellent pitching staff allowing just 527 runs, best ERA in the National League

Solid 76-56 record puts them in strong playoff position at .576 winning percentage

Giants vs. Cubs Odds

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs preview

The Cubs roll into Oracle Park riding high at 76-55, sitting pretty in playoff contention while the Giants at 63-68 are facing the harsh reality of another disappointing season.

Chicago's offense has been clicking all year, ranking 5th in runs scored at 5.0 per game, powered by 178 home runs and solid plate discipline that's drawn 444 walks.

The pitching matchup features Colin Rea taking the ball for Chicago against San Francisco's Carson Whisenhunt, who's still finding his footing in the majors with limited big league experience.

San Francisco's struggles are evident in the numbers - they're averaging just 4.05 runs per game, ranking 25th in MLB, while their .231 team batting average tells the story of an offense that's failed to find consistency.

The Cubs' bullpen has been reliable with a 70% save rate and solid depth, while the Giants have blown 18 saves this season, highlighting the closer issues that have plagued them all year.

With Chicago fighting for playoff positioning and San Francisco playing spoiler at home, this Wednesday night clash could showcase the gap between contender and pretender.

Key stats 1 San Francisco Giants sit 9th in the National League standings with a 64-68 record (.485) 2 Chicago Cubs rank 2nd in the NL Central at 76-56 (.576), 12 games ahead of the Giants 3 Cubs boast a superior goal differential at +123 (650 scored, 527 allowed) compared to Giants' -7 (535 scored, 542 allowed) 4 Cubs enter on better form with 3-2 in their last 5 games while Giants are also 3-2 but struggling with consistency

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs form San Francisco Giants Latest matches W W W L L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 27, 2025 Chicago Cubs 2 : 5 San Francisco Giants Aug 24, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 3 : 4 San Francisco Giants Aug 23, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 1 : 7 San Francisco Giants Aug 23, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 5 : 4 San Francisco Giants Aug 21, 2025 San Diego Padres 8 : 4 San Francisco Giants Chicago Cubs Latest matches L W W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 27, 2025 San Francisco Giants 5 : 2 Chicago Cubs Aug 24, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 3 : 4 Chicago Cubs Aug 24, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 12 Chicago Cubs Aug 23, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 2 : 3 Chicago Cubs Aug 21, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 4 : 1 Chicago Cubs

