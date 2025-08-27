Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Analysis - August 27

The Pittsburgh Pirates head to Busch Stadium on Wednesday looking to build on their recent four-game winning streak against a struggling St. Louis Cardinals side that has dropped eight of their last 12 contests.

Pittsburgh's Braxton Ashcraft takes the mound with impressive form, posting a 2.70 ERA and allowing just four runs across his last four starts, while Cardinals ace Sonny Gray enters having been roughed up for 15 hits and nine runs in his previous two outings.

With both teams well out of playoff contention but playing for pride in the NL Central, this midweek clash could swing on which pitching staff can contain the opposition's modest offensive capabilities.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cardinals vs Pirates matchup, our predictive model gives the Pirates a 62.67% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities St. Louis Cardinals -178 Moneyline Win % 37.33 % 62.67 % Pittsburgh Pirates +160 St. Louis Cardinals: 37.33% win probability Poor recent form with just two wins in last five games (LWLLW)

Defensive struggles allowing 619 runs against compared to Pirates' 547

Below .500 record at 65-68 showing inconsistency throughout the season Pittsburgh Pirates: 62.67% win probability Recent momentum with three wins in last five games (WLWWW form)

Superior defensive efficiency allowing 72 fewer runs than Cardinals (547 vs 619 runs against)

Better road performance potential as Cardinals struggle at home with inconsistent recent form

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview

The Pirates head into Busch Stadium carrying momentum from four wins in their last five games, while the Cardinals have stumbled badly at home, dropping five of their last six at Busch Stadium.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff has been quietly impressive this season, ranking fifth in WHIP at 1.22, though their offense remains dead last in the majors with just 473 runs scored.

Right-hander Braxton Ashcraft takes the mound for Pittsburgh with solid form, posting a 2.70 ERA and allowing just four runs over his last four starts spanning 15.2 innings.

The Cardinals counter with veteran Sonny Gray, but he's been roughed up lately, surrendering 15 hits and nine runs in his last two outings.

St. Louis continues to miss key pieces with Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan both sidelined, leaving their lineup without two of their most reliable contributors.

With both teams essentially playing out the string at 25 and 17 games back respectively in the NL Central, Wednesday's contest becomes more about pride and building momentum for 2026.

Key stats 1 St. Louis Cardinals sit 8th in the National League with a .489 win percentage (65-68), seven games behind division leader Milwaukee 2 Pittsburgh Pirates rank 13th in the NL at .436 (58-75), 25 games back from the Brewers in the Central 3 Cardinals average 4.4 runs per game (583 scored) but allow 4.7 runs (619 allowed) for a -36 run differential 4 Pirates struggle offensively at just 3.6 runs per game (481 total) while allowing 4.1 runs (547 against) for a -66 run differential

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates form St. Louis Cardinals Latest matches L W L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 26, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 8 : 3 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 25, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 6 : 7 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 24, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 7 : 2 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 22, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 10 : 6 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 21, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 4 : 7 St. Louis Cardinals Pittsburgh Pirates Latest matches W L W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 26, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 3 : 8 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 25, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 7 : 6 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 24, 2025 Colorado Rockies 0 : 4 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 23, 2025 Colorado Rockies 1 : 5 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 22, 2025 Colorado Rockies 0 : 9 Pittsburgh Pirates

