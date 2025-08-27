Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction: Expert Picks & Key Stats For August 27

The Toronto Blue Jays look to extend their AL East lead when they host the struggling Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre, with southpaw Eric Lauer (8-2, 2.76 ERA) taking the mound against rookie Zebby Matthews (3-4, 5.30 ERA).

Toronto enters as heavy -152 favourites after dismantling Minnesota 10-4 in the series opener, showcasing the stark contrast between a playoff-bound Blue Jays squad sitting 22 games over .500 at home and a Twins team that sold off key pieces at the trade deadline.

With Lauer posting a stellar 2.45 ERA at Rogers Centre this season and Matthews carrying a 5.77 road ERA, the pitching matchup heavily favours the Blue Jays in what could be another lopsided affair.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Toronto Blue Jays vs Minnesota Twins matchup, our predictive model gives the Blue Jays a 62% chance of defeating the Twins. Pre-game probabilities Toronto Blue Jays -175 Moneyline Win % 62 % 38 % Minnesota Twins +152 Toronto Blue Jays: 62% win probability Superior overall record at 77-56 (.579 winning percentage) compared to Minnesota's 60-72 (.455)

Strong offensive production with 655 runs scored, ranking among the top offenses in baseball

Better run differential at +59 (655 scored, 596 allowed) versus Minnesota's -61 (548 scored, 609 allowed) Minnesota Twins: 38% win probability Poor recent form showing just one win in their last five games (WLLLW pattern)

Struggling offense that has managed only 548 runs scored, well below league average

Defensive concerns evident in allowing 609 runs, contributing to their negative run differential

Blue Jays vs. Twins Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins preview

The Blue Jays sit comfortably atop the AL East at 77-55, while Minnesota has fallen to seller status after dealing key bullpen pieces and Carlos Correa at the deadline.

Eric Lauer brings impressive home splits to the mound for Toronto, posting a 2.45 ERA in seven appearances at Rogers Centre this season compared to rookie Zebby Matthews, who's struggled to a 5.77 ERA in road starts.

Matthews has managed just one quality start in 11 outings this year, allowing 62 hits and nine homers across 52.2 innings as the 23-year-old continues his adjustment to big league hitting.

The Twins offense has particularly struggled against lefties like Lauer, managing just a .229 team average against southpaws while Toronto's lineup has been clicking at home with a .267 average and solid power numbers.

Minnesota's bullpen makeover shows in their recent form, dropping three straight including Monday's 10-4 loss where Joe Ryan got tagged for six runs in five innings.

With key injuries mounting for both clubs, the Blue Jays appear better positioned to weather the storm as they chase their first playoff berth since their championship run.

Key stats 1 Toronto Blue Jays sit 2nd in the AL East with a .579 winning percentage (77-56), 17 games ahead of last-place Minnesota 2 Minnesota Twins rank 4th in AL Central at .455 (60-72), a massive 18 games behind division-leading Detroit Tigers 3 Blue Jays have scored 655 runs while allowing 596, creating a +59 run differential compared to Minnesota's -61 (548 scored, 609 allowed) 4 Recent form strongly favors Toronto with a 3-2 record in their last 5 games (LWLWW) while Minnesota sits at 2-3 (WLLLW)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins form Toronto Blue Jays Latest matches L W L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 26, 2025 Minnesota Twins 7 : 5 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 25, 2025 Minnesota Twins 4 : 10 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 24, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 3 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 23, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 7 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 22, 2025 Miami Marlins 2 : 5 Toronto Blue Jays Minnesota Twins Latest matches W L L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 26, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 5 : 7 Minnesota Twins Aug 25, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 10 : 4 Minnesota Twins Aug 24, 2025 Chicago White Sox 8 : 0 Minnesota Twins Aug 23, 2025 Chicago White Sox 7 : 3 Minnesota Twins Aug 22, 2025 Chicago White Sox 7 : 9 Minnesota Twins

