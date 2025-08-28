White Sox vs Yankees Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds Breakdown - August 28

The New York Yankees visit Rate Field on Thursday night looking to keep pace in a tight Wild Card race, while the Chicago White Sox aim to leverage their MLB-best run line record against quality opposition.

Will Warren takes the mound for New York coming off a rough outing against Boston, facing Davis Martin who's been solid at home with a 3.30 ERA in ten starts at Rate Field this season.

With both offences heating up recently and starting pitchers showing vulnerability to hard contact, this American League clash could turn into a high-scoring affair in the Windy City.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees matchup, our predictive model gives the White Sox a 62% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities Chicago White Sox +165 Moneyline Win % 62 % 38 % New York Yankees -190 Chicago White Sox: 62% win probability Home field advantage in late-season matchup (48-85 overall record but playing at home)

Recent momentum with three wins in last five games (LLWWW form)

Opportunity to play spoiler against playoff contender (Yankees fighting for postseason position) New York Yankees: 38% win probability Road struggles as visitors against desperate teams (73-60 record includes tough road games)

Defensive concerns with 573 runs allowed in 133 games

Recent inconsistency with loss in last game after four-game win streak (WWWWL form)

White Sox vs. Yankees Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Chicago White Sox New York Yankees Moneyline Bet now +165 Bet now -190

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees preview

The Yankees head to Chicago for their first series of 2025 against the White Sox, carrying solid momentum after sweeping Washington and posting a 7-3 record in their last 10 meetings with the South Siders.

New York sits tied with Boston for the Wild Card lead at 73-60, though they trail Toronto by four games in the AL East and need to stay hot to make another playoff push.

Will Warren takes the mound for the Yankees coming off a rough outing against Boston where he surrendered five runs in just four innings, bringing a concerning 6.09 ERA in home starts this season.

Chicago counters with Davis Martin, who's been more reliable at Rate Field with a 3.30 ERA in 10 home starts and coming off a solid five-inning win against Minnesota.

The White Sox may own baseball's worst record at 48-84, but they've been surprisingly competitive against the spread with the league's best run line mark at 77-55.

Both offenses have been clicking lately, with New York plating 34 runs over their last five games while Chicago matched that with 33 runs in the same span, setting up what could be a slugfest at Rate Field.

Key stats 1 The White Sox sit dead last in the AL Central at 48-85 (.361), 25 games behind division-leading Detroit 2 New York holds the 3rd spot in the AL East at 73-60 (.549), just 5 games back of Toronto for the division lead 3 Chicago averages 3.9 runs per game (524 total) while allowing 4.5 runs per game (601 total) for a -77 run differential 4 The Yankees have scored 692 runs this season (5.2 per game) while allowing 573 runs (4.3 per game) for a +119 run differential

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees form Chicago White Sox Latest matches L L W W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 27, 2025 Kansas City Royals 12 : 1 Chicago White Sox Aug 26, 2025 Kansas City Royals 5 : 4 Chicago White Sox Aug 25, 2025 Kansas City Royals 0 : 7 Chicago White Sox Aug 24, 2025 Minnesota Twins 0 : 8 Chicago White Sox Aug 20, 2025 Atlanta Braves 1 : 0 Chicago White Sox New York Yankees Latest matches W W W W L Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 27, 2025 Washington Nationals 2 : 11 New York Yankees Aug 26, 2025 Washington Nationals 1 : 5 New York Yankees Aug 25, 2025 Washington Nationals 5 : 10 New York Yankees Aug 20, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 4 : 6 New York Yankees Mar 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 2 New York Yankees

